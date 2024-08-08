Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 calendar release Take-Two Interactive confirmed that GTA 6 is still scheduled to be released in fall of 2025.

Rest easy, folks, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to release sometime in the fall of the 2025 calendar year.

The GTA 6 release window was confirmed as part of Take-Two Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings report today. In that report, the company outlined many of its upcoming releases, the most noteworthy being GTA 6. While no firm release date was given, a table on page five of the report did list Grand Theft Auto 6 with a release date of “Fall of calendar 2025” for PS5 to Xbox Series X/S.

Of course, Rockstar Games is no stranger to delaying games, and I don’t mention that with any negativity. It’s a studio known to take the time needed to release a product when it’s ready. Not that GTA 6 will necessarily suffer a delay, but it’s worth remembering that both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Ded Redemption 2 were delayed, with RDR2 suffer multiple delays.

To keep tabs on everything related to Grand Theft Auto 6, stick right here with Shacknews.