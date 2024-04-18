Moments of Triumph 2023 MMXXIII Title - Destiny 2
Complete the Moments of Triumphs 2023 tasks to unlock the MMXXIII Title in Destiny 2.
With another year of Destiny 2 out and available, players can once again show they were there by completing the Moments of Triumphs 2023. Finishing over two dozen of these Triumphs will unlock the MMXXIII Title, which will sit nicely alongside the Titles from previous years. Here are all the available Triumphs you can complete to secure this unique cosmetic.
Moments of Triumph 2023 – MMXXIII Title
Unlocking the MMXXIII Title in Destiny 2 requires completing 26 Triumphs from the Moments of Triumph 2023 page. Thankfully, there are 30 Triumphs here, so you don’t need to complete them all, so pick four that you don’t want to do and ignore them!
- Moments of Triumph T-Shirt Token: Complete 5 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2023 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie store.
- Reward: Ghost Shell: Complete 14 Triumphs to earn the 2023 Moments of Triumph Ghost shell.
- Reward: Sparrow: Complete 21 Triumphs to earn the Moments of Triumph 2023 Sparrow.
- Paracausal Adventurer: Complete a run of each Year 6 raid and dungeon to earn the 2023 raid patch.
- Lightfall-Legendary: Complete all Lightfall mission on Legendary difficulty.
- Action Hero: Complete all Heroic public events in Neomuna.
- Cartographer: Complete all Lost Sectors in Neomuna.
- They’re Not Dolls: Collect all the unique action figures in Neomuna and place them where they belong in Striders’ Gate.
- Terminal Treasures: At the end of the Terminal Overload activity, open Terminal Overload chests. Terminal Overload Key Chests grant additional progress.
- Take a Strand: Inflict the Unraveled, Severerd, and Suspended debuffs upon targets.
- Restored and Remembered: Restore all the damaged memorials in the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna.
- Honorary Cloud Strider: Claim all Rank rewards from Nimbus.
- Root of Nightmares: Complete any version of the Root of Nightmares raid.
- Crota’s End: Complete any version of the Crota’s End raid.
- Arise: Complete the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.
- Collect the Debts of Kings, O Vengeance Mind: Complete the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon.
- Unbowed, Unbent: Complete every step in the We Stand Unbroken quest line.
- Big Game Banisher: Defeat Champions or bosses in the Defiant Battelgrounds playlist.
- Scourge of Light: Defeat combatants with Season of Defiance weapons:
- Perpetualis
- Prodigal Return
- Regnant
- Caretaker
- Raconteur
- Royal Executioner.
- Fully Salvaged: Complete the quest, Into the Depths.
- Mechanical Depth: Successfully complete an encounter at each new depth of Deep Dives.
- Deep Reserves: Defeat targets with Season of the Deep weapons.
- Hook, Line, Sinker: Catch fish at any Fish Pond.
- Sisters and Swords: Complete very week in The Bladed Path quest line.
- Elemental covens: Complete Savathun’s Spire with a full fireteam of Arc, Void, and Solar subclasses.
- Acolyte’s Offerings: Complete the following Altars of Summoning encounters on any difficulty:
- Solar Ritual
- Void Ritual
- Arc Ritual
- Lucent Hive
- Taken
- Wrathborn
- Vex
- Xivu’s Brood
- Red Tithings: Defeat targets with weapons from the Season of the Witch or the Red War era:
- Eleatic Principle
- Kept Confidence
- Brya’s Love
- The Eremite
- Semiotician
- Locus Locutus
- The Showrunner
- Deadpan Delivery
- Persuader
- Nightshade
- Arcane Knowledge: Identify all of the Minor Arcana at the Lectern of Divination.
- The Parting Glass: Complete the quest, Wishing All the Best.
- Lair Crawler: Complete pathways in Riven’s Lair. Completing pathways in The Coil grants increased progress.
- Riven’s Relics: Open chests in Riven’s Lair and The Coil.
- By the Breath of Sol: Complete the Exotic mission Starcrossed with a full fireteam using on Solar subclasses.
- Weapon Proficiency: Defeat combatants in the Dreaming City. Targets defeated in Seasonal activities award additional progress.
As you can see, all of the Triumphs focus on either the Lightfall expansion or the Seasons released during this latest year of Destiny 2. Complete the 26 that seem the easiest for you and then enjoy strutting around with your MMXXIII Title. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more Titles you can acquire and other limited-time cosmetics.
