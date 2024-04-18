Moments of Triumph 2023 MMXXIII Title - Destiny 2 Complete the Moments of Triumphs 2023 tasks to unlock the MMXXIII Title in Destiny 2.

With another year of Destiny 2 out and available, players can once again show they were there by completing the Moments of Triumphs 2023. Finishing over two dozen of these Triumphs will unlock the MMXXIII Title, which will sit nicely alongside the Titles from previous years. Here are all the available Triumphs you can complete to secure this unique cosmetic.

Moments of Triumph 2023 – MMXXIII Title



Source: Shacknews

Unlocking the MMXXIII Title in Destiny 2 requires completing 26 Triumphs from the Moments of Triumph 2023 page. Thankfully, there are 30 Triumphs here, so you don’t need to complete them all, so pick four that you don’t want to do and ignore them!

As you can see, all of the Triumphs focus on either the Lightfall expansion or the Seasons released during this latest year of Destiny 2. Complete the 26 that seem the easiest for you and then enjoy strutting around with your MMXXIII Title. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more Titles you can acquire and other limited-time cosmetics.