Evening Reading - March 8, 2023

Fangs

🧛 pic.twitter.com/ThxY8d4IKS — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 7, 2023

It's always wild to me how many cats there are out there that look like my boy Ippo, including this adorable fanged feline.

Devil May Cry 3

Fan art | Devil May Cry 3



Artist: @hary_istiyoso pic.twitter.com/6skuyvu8VJ — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 6, 2023

This art is absolutely incredible.

Dark Souls

The kind of art I wish I could create in MS Paint.

Loaf

Cute little bread loaf.

Clever

I literally was the Head of Strategy at Twitter.



Not even kidding.



Anyone who followed me last year knows this is true - @elonmusk can verify. pic.twitter.com/tjYUlJCmgn — Compound248 💰 (@compound248) March 8, 2023

Also, hearing the name Circuit City brings back memories.

Caution bananas

Attention to detail is HIGH at Super Nintendo World pic.twitter.com/gLiKqk0Rty — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) March 8, 2023

Perfection.

Forest encounter

This looks lovely.

Potion seller

A classic.

Baby raptor

baby raptor pic.twitter.com/NMbfLA0Xma — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 8, 2023

His little squeak meow is too precious.

Camper Van

Official Teaser Trailer for Camper Van: Make it Home 🚚🪴



We're so happy to share with you that next April 5th our Kickstarter will be live✨



Please RT 🔁 to help us reaching more #camperVan and #indiegame lovers! 😊



Kickstarter ⬇️ https://t.co/T0kBkBy9Dl#TrailerTuesday pic.twitter.com/GjpoH9TVHV — Camper Van: Make it Home 🚚🪴 (@malapatastudio) March 7, 2023

This looks so cool, it's one I'm going to be keeping on my radar for sure.

Metroid

Pixel art | Metroid Prime



Artist: @BryanHeemskerk pic.twitter.com/6Hz8XRLU3t — THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 6, 2023

Gotta show some appreciation to Samus today.

Stuck in your head

you're stuck in your head (oc reel) pic.twitter.com/Ed4qFFwFbQ — Yan (@Nucleose) March 2, 2023

I feel this one.

Video game music

I've got some music to share, and this time it's some of my favorite video game music starting of course with Apotheosis from Journey.

Lugia's Song

This hits me like a punch to the heart but I love it.

Wolven Storm (Priscilla's Song)

The Polish version is the best version of this song and no one can tell me otherwise.

