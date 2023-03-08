Evening Reading - March 8, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 8!
- PS5 system software update brings Discord support today
- Starfield delayed to September 2023, direct showcase announced for June
- Summer Xbox Games Showcase dated for June alongside Starfield Direct
- Wargroove 2 announced for Switch and PC
- Two Point Campus is getting spooky new School Spirits DLC
- Late gaming personality TotalBiscuit's likeness reportedly used in AI training without permission
- Microsoft insists Game Pass prices won't increase over Activision Blizzard acquisition
- Sony suggests Microsoft could intentionally make CoD buggy on PlayStation
- Terminal Overload schedule & weapon rotation - Destiny 2
- Meta may be exploring a 'Quest Pass' subscription service to Meta Quest games & apps
- Stargazer quest - Destiny 2
- Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates
- Maelstrom quest - Destiny 2
- Bluejay quest - Destiny 2
- Crypto giant Silvergate Capital is shutting down operations and liquidating its bank
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 298
- Hunt: Showdown will get much-requested roaming bosses in a summer update
Fangs
March 7, 2023
It's always wild to me how many cats there are out there that look like my boy Ippo, including this adorable fanged feline.
Devil May Cry 3
Fan art | Devil May Cry 3— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 6, 2023
Artist: @hary_istiyoso pic.twitter.com/6skuyvu8VJ
This art is absolutely incredible.
Dark Souls
dark souls pic.twitter.com/fZjlhGestU— Christian Young (@ChristianYoungA) March 7, 2023
The kind of art I wish I could create in MS Paint.
Loaf
🍞 Loafing around 🍞 pic.twitter.com/hmz0Q1Uqg4— Sevi 🌸🌿 (@SeviYummy) March 6, 2023
Cute little bread loaf.
Clever
I literally was the Head of Strategy at Twitter.— Compound248 💰 (@compound248) March 8, 2023
Not even kidding.
Anyone who followed me last year knows this is true - @elonmusk can verify. pic.twitter.com/tjYUlJCmgn
Also, hearing the name Circuit City brings back memories.
Caution bananas
Attention to detail is HIGH at Super Nintendo World pic.twitter.com/gLiKqk0Rty— Kit Ellis (@kitosan) March 8, 2023
Perfection.
Forest encounter
forrest encounter#pixelart #Gamedev #indiedev #ドット絵 #gamedevelopment #sheeplad pic.twitter.com/g7DRUebPhq— Robin Poe 🐑 (@RobinPoedev) March 8, 2023
This looks lovely.
Potion seller
#pixelart pic.twitter.com/FfW34bWFGW— CASTPIXEL (@castpixel) March 7, 2023
A classic.
Baby raptor
baby raptor pic.twitter.com/NMbfLA0Xma— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) March 8, 2023
His little squeak meow is too precious.
Camper Van
Official Teaser Trailer for Camper Van: Make it Home 🚚🪴— Camper Van: Make it Home 🚚🪴 (@malapatastudio) March 7, 2023
We're so happy to share with you that next April 5th our Kickstarter will be live✨
Please RT 🔁 to help us reaching more #camperVan and #indiegame lovers! 😊
Kickstarter ⬇️ https://t.co/T0kBkBy9Dl#TrailerTuesday pic.twitter.com/GjpoH9TVHV
This looks so cool, it's one I'm going to be keeping on my radar for sure.
Metroid
Pixel art | Metroid Prime— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) March 6, 2023
Artist: @BryanHeemskerk pic.twitter.com/6Hz8XRLU3t
Gotta show some appreciation to Samus today.
Stuck in your head
you're stuck in your head (oc reel) pic.twitter.com/Ed4qFFwFbQ— Yan (@Nucleose) March 2, 2023
I feel this one.
Video game music
I've got some music to share, and this time it's some of my favorite video game music starting of course with Apotheosis from Journey.
Lugia's Song
This hits me like a punch to the heart but I love it.
Wolven Storm (Priscilla's Song)
The Polish version is the best version of this song and no one can tell me otherwise.
