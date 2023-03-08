Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 8, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 8!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Fangs

It's always wild to me how many cats there are out there that look like my boy Ippo, including this adorable fanged feline. 

Devil May Cry 3

This art is absolutely incredible.

Dark Souls

The kind of art I wish I could create in MS Paint. 

Loaf

Cute little bread loaf. 

Clever

Also, hearing the name Circuit City brings back memories. 

Caution bananas

Perfection.

Forest encounter

This looks lovely.

Potion seller

A classic.

Baby raptor

His little squeak meow is too precious.

Camper Van

This looks so cool, it's one I'm going to be keeping on my radar for sure.

Metroid

Gotta show some appreciation to Samus today.

Stuck in your head

I feel this one.

Video game music

I've got some music to share, and this time it's some of my favorite video game music starting of course with Apotheosis from Journey. 

Lugia's Song

This hits me like a punch to the heart but I love it.

Wolven Storm (Priscilla's Song)

The Polish version is the best version of this song and no one can tell me otherwise. 

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

