ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 298 Help Wario look for hidden treasure in Wario Land 3!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re giving Wario more of the starring role with the continuation of our Wario Land 3 playthrough. Wario Land 3 is a slight contrast to the prior Wario Land games. What I mean by that is Wario Land 1 and 2 play like traditional adventures games whereas Wario Land 3 adds in Metroidvania styled gameplay.

For those who aren’t aware, Metroidvania games allow for exploration but you need to find certain items/abilities for progression. The term combines Metroid with Castlevania as both franchises make you find tools for progression. During the last Wario Land 3 episode, we found the flippers that allow swimming. We also found a seed that grew a beanstalk in several levels that let us get even more treasure. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can find even more items as well as more treasure!

When there's treasure to be found, don't get in Wario's way!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more of our Pokemon Leaf Green playthrough as well as more Paper Mario on Tuesday nights! It's almost time for a battle with Cinnabar Island's gym leader, Blaine, and his fire Pokemon. We're getting closer to saving the Princess in Paper Mario as well. There's only one Star Spirit left but where do we go to find it?

The Stevetendo show hits 300 episodes soon

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!