Microsoft insists Game Pass prices won't increase over Activision Blizzard acquisition Microsoft points to previous acquisitions like that of ZeniMax as proof that it won't raise Game Pass prices over the addition of Activision Blizzard titles.

Microsoft is still in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard, but has experienced pushback from a number of sources, including from the CMA. In a 33-page document responding to the CMA’s Notice of Possible Remedies, Microsoft asserts that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard won’t result in increased Game Pass prices.

It points to previous acquisitions like that of ZeniMax as an example, and notes that Game Pass will “continue to be constrained by B2P” with B2P referring to a business-to-person model.

Game Pass prices will not increase as a result of the Merger, and certainly will not increase to a point that offsets the substantial benefits of Activision titles coming to Game Pass on a day and date basis. This is especially so given Game Pass will continue to be constrained by B2P. The Provisional Findings are postulating that the price of Game Pass would go up as a result of the Merger to a degree that offset the benefits set out above. But no mechanism is put forward to explain why this would be so.



The integration of Activision and Microsoft will result in a classic elimination of double marginalization effect because Microsoft will be able to acquire these games at (opportunity) cost and will have incentives to distribute them more broadly and increase the output of Game Pass relative to its counterfactual level. In order to increase output Microsoft will need to offer Game Pass at a lower quality-adjusted price. This is exactly what Microsoft has done when it has added content to Game Pass in the past with, for example, the ZeniMax transaction resulting in additional content but no increase in Game Pass subscription prices.



This is especially so given that Game Pass users are price sensitive and an increase in the price of Game Pass would affect all users, including those that do not value or play CoD. Game Pass subscribers can cancel at any time after a month of play. As CoD titles are only released once a year, any impact would be short-lived as gamers who exhaust their enthusiasm for the new version of CoD within a few months will churn because of the higher price. As such any price increase would be counter-productive as it would increase subscriber churn rates. This is entirely at odds with the Provisional Finding’s assessment of Microsoft’s rationale for the Merger.

Microsoft points to things like its previous acquisition of ZeniMax not resulting in higher Game Pass prices.



© Microsoft

As stressed by Microsoft, Game Pass prices seemingly won’t be affected directly by the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Instead, Microsoft points to the importance of things like increasing output of Game Pass by offering it at a lower quality-adjusted price. It also touches on how Call of Duty (CoD) titles are only released once a year and how “any impact would be short-lived” and that price increases over adding something like Call of Duty to Game Pass would be counter-productive and result in increased “subscriber churn rates.”

Elsewhere in the document, Microsoft talks about how its inclusion of Activision content in Game Pass would “push Sony to improve its subscription offering” by doing things like lowering prices before pointing to PlayStation+ prices currently being higher than that of Game Pass. Microsoft also claims that “Sony has already significantly improved PlayStation+ in response to the announcement of the Merger (introducing new tiers and adding additional content).”

As previously mentioned, the document contains 33 pages and there’s a lot of information included within that’s worth reading through not only in regards to Microsoft’s plans for Game Pass, but the Activision Blizzard acquisition as a whole, and its opinions on competitors like Sony.

Now that you’re caught up with Microsoft asserting it won’t raise Game Pass prices in acquiring Activision Blizzard, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how the EU is likely to approve Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and Activision Blizzard currently faces CWA action for firing workers for pushing back against its return to office policy.