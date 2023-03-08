Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wargroove 2 announced for Switch and PC

The strategy sequel takes players to treacherous new lands.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Chucklefish
1

2019’s Wargroove was a well-received turn-based strategy game, and the developers are now back for more. Chucklefish has revealed Wargroove 2, a sequel to the strategy game that will introduce new characters and locations for players to explore. The game is currently planned to release on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Chucklefish provided the first look at Wargroove 2 in a trailer shared on its YouTube channel. This introduces us to a coastal setting, as well as a new commander featured in the game. In a blog post on the Wargroove website, the developers share more details.

Wargroove 2 features a new campaign, with new recruits and commanders to lead them. While there is a lot of new content to explore narratively, the developer also reveals some changes to gameplay. This includes a new tiered Groove system. There will also be a new game mode, Conquest, which is essentially a roguelike mode designed to put players’ skills to the test. Lastly, Chucklefish teases an original soundtrack from Dale North.

A squid fighting creatures on a ship in Wargroove 2.

Source: Chucklefish

We here at Shacknews were fans of the original Wargroove, which was also expanded upon with DLC in 2020.

There are also some gameplay screenshots that give us a better idea of what the Wargroove 2 experience will be like. The game doesn’t currently have a release date or release window, but it’s official Steam page is live now. Wargroove will also launch for Nintendo Switch. Stick with Shacknews as we await new details on Wargroove 2 and other Chucklefish projects.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

