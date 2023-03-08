Wargroove 2 announced for Switch and PC The strategy sequel takes players to treacherous new lands.

2019’s Wargroove was a well-received turn-based strategy game, and the developers are now back for more. Chucklefish has revealed Wargroove 2, a sequel to the strategy game that will introduce new characters and locations for players to explore. The game is currently planned to release on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Chucklefish provided the first look at Wargroove 2 in a trailer shared on its YouTube channel. This introduces us to a coastal setting, as well as a new commander featured in the game. In a blog post on the Wargroove website, the developers share more details.

Trouble stirs on the shores of Aurania. An ambitious new faction has unearthed forbidden relics capable of catastrophic consequences. But how far will they go to achieve glory? Take to the field, sea, and sky with a cast of new Commanders, using your wits to wage turn-based war!

Wargroove 2 features a new campaign, with new recruits and commanders to lead them. While there is a lot of new content to explore narratively, the developer also reveals some changes to gameplay. This includes a new tiered Groove system. There will also be a new game mode, Conquest, which is essentially a roguelike mode designed to put players’ skills to the test. Lastly, Chucklefish teases an original soundtrack from Dale North.



Source: Chucklefish

We here at Shacknews were fans of the original Wargroove, which was also expanded upon with DLC in 2020.

There are also some gameplay screenshots that give us a better idea of what the Wargroove 2 experience will be like. The game doesn’t currently have a release date or release window, but it’s official Steam page is live now. Wargroove will also launch for Nintendo Switch. Stick with Shacknews as we await new details on Wargroove 2 and other Chucklefish projects.