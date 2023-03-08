Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates

Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 10.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Psyonix
1

Rocket League Season 10 kicked off in early March, ushering in a new crop of content for players to dig into. A big part of that content is the Rocket Pass, which is primarily progressed by completing the Season Challenges, which are released in stages. To help you keep track of it all, we’ve compiled all of the Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges and their release dates.

Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates

Here are each of the stages for the Season 10 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

Rocket League Season 10 Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

  • Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
  • Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
  • Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
  • Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

  • Play 10 Online Matches while driving Volkswagen Golf GTI, Breakout, Fennec, Merc, or Takumi
  • Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
  • Get 75 Assists in Online Matches
  • Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
  • Win 15 Online Matches
  • Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on April 5 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 2 Challenges!

Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on April 26 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 3 Challenges!

Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on May 17 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 4 Challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 10 Challenges, broken down by their respective stages and release dates. Be sure to bookmark this article as we'll be updating it with more information as the season goes on.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola