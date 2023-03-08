Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 10.

Rocket League Season 10 kicked off in early March, ushering in a new crop of content for players to dig into. A big part of that content is the Rocket Pass, which is primarily progressed by completing the Season Challenges, which are released in stages. To help you keep track of it all, we’ve compiled all of the Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges and their release dates.

Here are each of the stages for the Season 10 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.

Stage 1 Challenges

Free Challenges

Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches

Score 30 Goals in Online Matches

Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist

Win 15 Online Matches

Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches

Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Premium Challenges

Play 10 Online Matches while driving Volkswagen Golf GTI, Breakout, Fennec, Merc, or Takumi

Get 100 Centers in Online Matches

Get 75 Assists in Online Matches

Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches

Win 15 Online Matches

Score 100 Goals in Online Matches

Stage 2 Challenges

Come back on April 5 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 2 Challenges!

Stage 3 Challenges

Come back on April 26 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 3 Challenges!

Stage 4 Challenges

Come back on May 17 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 4 Challenges!

Those are all of the Rocket League Season 10 Challenges, broken down by their respective stages and release dates. Be sure to bookmark this article as we'll be updating it with more information as the season goes on.