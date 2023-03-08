Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates
Here are all of the Stage Challenges in Rocket League Season 10.
Rocket League Season 10 kicked off in early March, ushering in a new crop of content for players to dig into. A big part of that content is the Rocket Pass, which is primarily progressed by completing the Season Challenges, which are released in stages. To help you keep track of it all, we’ve compiled all of the Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges and their release dates.
Here are each of the stages for the Season 10 Challenges in Rocket League. For the stages yet to release, we have their respective dates listed. We’ll be sure to update this article as new challenges become available.
Stage 1 Challenges
Free Challenges
- Get 50,000 total XP in Online Matches
- Score 30 Goals in Online Matches
- Play 20 Matches in any Casual Playlist
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score at least 300 points in 30 Matches
- Get 250 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
Premium Challenges
- Play 10 Online Matches while driving Volkswagen Golf GTI, Breakout, Fennec, Merc, or Takumi
- Get 100 Centers in Online Matches
- Get 75 Assists in Online Matches
- Get 100 Shots on Goal in Online Matches
- Win 15 Online Matches
- Score 100 Goals in Online Matches
Stage 2 Challenges
Come back on April 5 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 2 Challenges!
Stage 3 Challenges
Come back on April 26 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 3 Challenges!
Stage 4 Challenges
Come back on May 17 for the Rocket League Season 10 Stage 4 Challenges!
Those are all of the Rocket League Season 10 Challenges, broken down by their respective stages and release dates. Be sure to bookmark this article as we'll be updating it with more information as the season goes on.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rocket League Season 10 Stage Challenges & dates