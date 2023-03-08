PS5 system software update brings Discord support today The PlayStation 5 also gets Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p and access PS4 save data on PS5 more easily.

Sony has rolled out a big system software update for the PlayStation 5, featuring a multitude of features players have been demanding for quite a while. Discord support is officially in as of today, as well as support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 1440p. There are a multitude of other features as well, as shared by Sony in the rollout of the update. Check out all the details here.

PS5 System Software Version 23.01-07.00.00

PlayStation 5's latest system update will allow users to access Discord and enter voice chats.

Source: Sony

Sony’s designation for this PS5 system software update is Version 23.01-07.00.00. The company rolled out the patch for the PS5 and the accompanying notes to go with it on March 8, 2023. If your system is connected to the internet, it will download the update while in Sleep Mode, or likely automatically when you next power the console on. This update’s main headliner is Discord support. Players can now login to Discord and join chats directly from the PS5.

That wasn’t all. A VRR upgrade has also been launched that allows support for compatible HDMI 2.1 displays at 1440p. Meanwhile, a Game Library enhancement now allows for games to be filtered into lists for better organization and new save data features will allow the PS5 to easily access save data from your PS4.

Discord is a feature that has been long-awaited on PlayStation 5. Though Sony and Discord signed a partnership agreement in 2021, we hadn’t heard much about support for PS5 until it was rumored in October 2022 with the last system update.

With the rollout of Discord voice support on PS5, players will now be able to link their Discord accounts and join chatrooms in the app. Be sure to read the whole set of notes to see what else has changed in the latest PS5 system update.