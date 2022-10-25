Discord voice integration allegedly coming to PS5 It's suggested in a recent Twitter leak that Discord voice support is being added to PS5.

In recently leaked information provided by Twitter user advaith, who’s previously uncovered other Discord features in the past, it’s suggested that the PlayStation 5 will be getting Discord voice integration sometime in the future. More specifically, PS5 owners will have the ability to make voice calls through Discord in addition to being able to display the game that you’re playing.

Discord PS5 voice integration pic.twitter.com/Qsq2JqUDDH — advaith (@advaithj1) October 23, 2022

While the news has yet to be officially confirmed, the idea that Discord voice calls are coming to PS5 isn’t an outlandish one given that Sony announced a partnership with Discord back in May of 2021.

At the time, it was noted by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan, that the company’s teams were already “hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.” Adding to this, back in July of this year, an Xbox Wire post revealed that Discord voice chat is making its way onto Xbox consoles with immediate availability for Xbox Insiders.

“You will be able to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC. The update will start rolling out to Xbox Insiders today and will be available soon for everyone,” notes the Xbox Wire post.

An example of Discord voice integration for Xbox consoles.



© Xbox Wire

Again, the news of Discord voice integration coming to PS5 has yet to be confirmed. While we wait for official confirmation from Sony, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including PlayStation announcing its partnership with Discord, and Discord voice chat integration being added to Xbox for Xbox Insiders back in July.