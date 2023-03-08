Sony suggests Microsoft could intentionally make CoD buggy on PlayStation
In a recently released document, Sony shared observations on ways Microsoft could potentially impact the release of Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.
A recently released document containing Sony’s observations on remedies from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority was shared that includes a number of interesting statements. Among these is one where Sony suggests that Microsoft could potentially hinder the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation by releasing a version where “bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after later updates.”
Sony went on to stress that even if Microsoft was operating in good faith it’d still naturally prioritize its own Xbox versions of games like Call of Duty.
Sony claims as well that Microsoft has failed to show real commitment to reaching “a negotiated outcome” as shared by outlets like Eurogamer, and that it’s dragging its feet and engaging “only when they sensed the regulatory outlook was darkening, and favored negotiating in the media over engaging with SIE.”
Microsoft responded to Sony in a statement provided to Eurogamer where it points to the CMA issuing its Provisional Findings and how it’s offered solutions including a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation.
It’ll be interesting to see, should Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through, whether the company attempts any of the actions suggested by Sony. Or, if it holds to its word that it won’t interfere in the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.
Does MS purposefully make Office buggy on macOS? Visual Studio? VSCode? OneDrive? Any of the other products they offer on other platforms?
No.
It would be stupid because that's just less money in their pocket next time. A single buggy game isn't going to convince someone to switch platforms. It just means they won't buy that thing next time.
I can argue about how it's not an apples to apples comparison since Office is kind of compulsory to be able to work with offices docs and exist in a modern (at that time) enterprise ecosystem and that's different from a one-off game that no one needs to be successful in their careers or business but it probably isn't really worth the back and forth and it won't convince you.
So I'll just agree that sure, there's a possibility that MS could intentionally sabotage their games on competing platforms but I think there's a much stronger case that the Microsoft we've seen in recent years is much more committed to just delivering good user experiences for their products no matter which platform you use them on.
Even if they weren't, CoD is a $70 franchise, and there are like 120MM PS4+5 devices out there. It would be penny wise and pound foolish to spend $70BN on this acquisition and then sabotage the crown jewel. Putting bugs in CoD isn't going to make people switch over from PS to XBOX, hell making CoD exclusive wouldn't either, and both Sony and MS know that. Sony's just saying dumb shit to try and block the merger. I definitely can't blame them, but still, it's a dumb "what if".
It's not about 'making COD buggy'. Think of all the properties MS with Activision would support. They could release perfectly playable games while stull ultimately giving Sony the reputation of being the platform where 3rd party ports are worse.
There's no reason not to put some restrictions or guarantees on this sort of deal; these types of mergers aren't good for consumers and getting at least some protections against that in writing at least ensures no idiot VP at MS moves in that direction in the future.
But this could happen entirely as a self own without needing a 3rd party doing it. Just look at Baldurs Gate 3 not being released on Xbox yet because they haven't been able to get split screen mode running on the Series S and MS is not allowing them to remove it from one that SKU,. so in the meantime no game at all.
Or PlayStation 3 during the 1st years that it was a pain to develop for it.
MS will definitely want that CoD money flowing and sabotaging their own games will not get them sympathy imo.
I agree with you on that. Not only because I think it’s detrimental to gaming in general but also because I have low expectations on MS ability to manage all these studios I’m just basing that on their previous gen output and the 343i ordeal.
MS also was about to quit Xbox entirely after Xbox One but Phil convinced the top dogs he could steer the ship back to glory.
But I think the deal is inevitable.
I'll admit I jumped the gun and didn't expand the post so I didn't see your second sentence initially. Dumb move on my part.
I'm honestly not thrilled at the idea of this merger and I do think protections should be a part of it. You're right that as much as it seems like MS of today may "do the right thing" - They are still gobbling up a lot of the market and the story may change tomorrow.
It's a little hard to argue in favor of Sony, though, since they're also just another mega-corp that's just looking out for their own interests, they're not battling to prevent MS from acquiring little studios that won't have a significant impact on their bottom line if things change.
