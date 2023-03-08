Sony suggests Microsoft could intentionally make CoD buggy on PlayStation In a recently released document, Sony shared observations on ways Microsoft could potentially impact the release of Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.

A recently released document containing Sony’s observations on remedies from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority was shared that includes a number of interesting statements. Among these is one where Sony suggests that Microsoft could potentially hinder the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation by releasing a version where “bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after later updates.”

For example, Microsoft might release a PlayStation version of Call of Duty where bugs and errors emerge only on the game's final level or after later updates. Even if such degradations could be swiftly detected, any remedy would likely come too late, by which time the gaming community would have lost confidence in PlayStation as a go-to venue to play Call of Duty.

Sony went on to stress that even if Microsoft was operating in good faith it’d still naturally prioritize its own Xbox versions of games like Call of Duty.

Post-Transaction, Microsoft will need to make choices about the support it will provide to develop any PlayStation version of Call of Duty. Even if Microsoft operated in good faith, it would be incentivised to support and prioritize development of the Xbox version of the game, such as by using its best engineers and more of its resources.

Sony claims as well that Microsoft has failed to show real commitment to reaching “a negotiated outcome” as shared by outlets like Eurogamer, and that it’s dragging its feet and engaging “only when they sensed the regulatory outlook was darkening, and favored negotiating in the media over engaging with SIE.”

Microsoft responded to Sony in a statement provided to Eurogamer where it points to the CMA issuing its Provisional Findings and how it’s offered solutions including a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation.

Since the CMA issued its Provisional Findings, we have offered solutions which address its concerns and increase the deal's benefits to UK players and game developers. These include a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation on access to Call of Duty and legally binding commitments to ensure that Call of Duty is available to at least 150 million more players on other consoles and cloud streaming platforms once the deal closes.

It’ll be interesting to see, should Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through, whether the company attempts any of the actions suggested by Sony. Or, if it holds to its word that it won’t interfere in the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.

