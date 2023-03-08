Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sony suggests Microsoft could intentionally make CoD buggy on PlayStation

In a recently released document, Sony shared observations on ways Microsoft could potentially impact the release of Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Sony
22

A recently released document containing Sony’s observations on remedies from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority was shared that includes a number of interesting statements. Among these is one where Sony suggests that Microsoft could potentially hinder the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation by releasing a version where “bugs and errors emerge only on the game’s final level or after later updates.”

Sony went on to stress that even if Microsoft was operating in good faith it’d still naturally prioritize its own Xbox versions of games like Call of Duty.

Sony claims as well that Microsoft has failed to show real commitment to reaching “a negotiated outcome” as shared by outlets like Eurogamer, and that it’s dragging its feet and engaging “only when they sensed the regulatory outlook was darkening, and favored negotiating in the media over engaging with SIE.”

Promo image for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and its Season 2 content
© Infinity Ward, Activision

Microsoft responded to Sony in a statement provided to Eurogamer where it points to the CMA issuing its Provisional Findings and how it’s offered solutions including a guarantee of parity between Xbox and PlayStation.

It’ll be interesting to see, should Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through, whether the company attempts any of the actions suggested by Sony. Or, if it holds to its word that it won’t interfere in the release of games like Call of Duty on platforms like PlayStation.

Now that you're caught up on Sony's statements, and Microsoft's response, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Microsoft insisting Game Pass prices won't increase with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and Microsoft signing an agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 8, 2023 12:25 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Sony suggests Microsoft could intentionally make CoD buggy on PlayStation

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 8, 2023 12:31 PM

      "We won't make it any worse than the Windows version."

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 8, 2023 12:36 PM

      If I was playing Destiny 2 on Xbox I'd start to get worried.......

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 8, 2023 12:37 PM

      There is literally a decades long history of MS doing exactly that, going back to DOS. It's an entirely reasonable concern.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 8, 2023 12:40 PM

        There's MS first party games being released on Playstation right now just fine, it's a dumb concern.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 12:47 PM

          There are documented cases of them doing that sort of bullshit while officially supporting the platform.

          I mean, fuck, it's where the whole 'embrace, extend, extinguish' thing came from.

      • ssj4megaman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 8, 2023 12:41 PM

        With the internet, modern day and how fast information spreads, I disagree. This isn't the DOS days.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 12:49 PM

          And yet they still hijack your browser if you use Edge and change content if they think you're trying to install Chrome.

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 8, 2023 12:45 PM

        Didn't know they had playstation during dos days.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 12:48 PM

          Go talk to the WordPerfect folks that were well established in the days before Microsoft Office.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 8, 2023 12:50 PM

        Legit surprised at how many people think it's okay to just trust a multinational to do the right thing.

        Especially when we're in a process where we could have requirements set as part of the deal.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 8, 2023 12:58 PM

          It's video games. This isn't the healthcare system

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 8, 2023 1:05 PM

            And that makes Sony's concern unimportant? Because it's just money?

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:01 PM

          Does MS purposefully make Office buggy on macOS? Visual Studio? VSCode? OneDrive? Any of the other products they offer on other platforms?

          No.

          It would be stupid because that's just less money in their pocket next time. A single buggy game isn't going to convince someone to switch platforms. It just means they won't buy that thing next time.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 8, 2023 1:06 PM

            MS did actually treat mac office as a second class citizen for years, and not that long ago.

            • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              March 8, 2023 1:27 PM

              I can argue about how it's not an apples to apples comparison since Office is kind of compulsory to be able to work with offices docs and exist in a modern (at that time) enterprise ecosystem and that's different from a one-off game that no one needs to be successful in their careers or business but it probably isn't really worth the back and forth and it won't convince you.

              So I'll just agree that sure, there's a possibility that MS could intentionally sabotage their games on competing platforms but I think there's a much stronger case that the Microsoft we've seen in recent years is much more committed to just delivering good user experiences for their products no matter which platform you use them on.

              • qwpeoriu
                reply
                March 8, 2023 1:32 PM

                Even if they weren't, CoD is a $70 franchise, and there are like 120MM PS4+5 devices out there. It would be penny wise and pound foolish to spend $70BN on this acquisition and then sabotage the crown jewel. Putting bugs in CoD isn't going to make people switch over from PS to XBOX, hell making CoD exclusive wouldn't either, and both Sony and MS know that. Sony's just saying dumb shit to try and block the merger. I definitely can't blame them, but still, it's a dumb "what if".

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  March 8, 2023 1:37 PM

                  It's not about 'making COD buggy'. Think of all the properties MS with Activision would support. They could release perfectly playable games while stull ultimately giving Sony the reputation of being the platform where 3rd party ports are worse.

                  There's no reason not to put some restrictions or guarantees on this sort of deal; these types of mergers aren't good for consumers and getting at least some protections against that in writing at least ensures no idiot VP at MS moves in that direction in the future.

                  • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    March 8, 2023 1:51 PM

                    That seems far fetched imo.

                    But this could happen entirely as a self own without needing a 3rd party doing it. Just look at Baldurs Gate 3 not being released on Xbox yet because they haven't been able to get split screen mode running on the Series S and MS is not allowing them to remove it from one that SKU,. so in the meantime no game at all.

                    Or PlayStation 3 during the 1st years that it was a pain to develop for it.

                    MS will definitely want that CoD money flowing and sabotaging their own games will not get them sympathy imo.

                    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      March 8, 2023 1:59 PM

                      You're looking at a move that leads to massive market consolidation; it's already an anticompetitive move that's not good for consumers.

                      Why not include some protections if you're going to approve a deal like that? It's literally the least they could do.

                      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                        reply
                        March 8, 2023 2:03 PM

                        I agree with you on that. Not only because I think it’s detrimental to gaming in general but also because I have low expectations on MS ability to manage all these studios I’m just basing that on their previous gen output and the 343i ordeal.

                        MS also was about to quit Xbox entirely after Xbox One but Phil convinced the top dogs he could steer the ship back to glory.

                        But I think the deal is inevitable.

                        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                          reply
                          March 8, 2023 2:04 PM

                          That's literally all I ever suggested.

                          • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                            reply
                            March 8, 2023 2:15 PM

                            I'll admit I jumped the gun and didn't expand the post so I didn't see your second sentence initially. Dumb move on my part.

                            I'm honestly not thrilled at the idea of this merger and I do think protections should be a part of it. You're right that as much as it seems like MS of today may "do the right thing" - They are still gobbling up a lot of the market and the story may change tomorrow.

                            It's a little hard to argue in favor of Sony, though, since they're also just another mega-corp that's just looking out for their own interests, they're not battling to prevent MS from acquiring little studios that won't have a significant impact on their bottom line if things change.

        • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:03 PM

          Games are so hyper analyzed today I honestly don't see how they would get away with it and not destroy any goodwill

        • qwpeoriu
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:05 PM

          it's a weird take

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:11 PM

          Legit surprised that you completely ignore that MS are releasing games on Playstation right now with zero issues or differences between the Xbox and Playstation versions / feature sets. We're talking about MS games division after all. This is a complete non issue.

      • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 8, 2023 1:02 PM

        At what point do we think it's the same company? We often hear "this isn't the same MS that did X" so why not the benefit of the doubt here?

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:05 PM

          When I stop seeing them still push the limits of antitrust rules everywhere they can.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 8, 2023 12:42 PM

      The Activision deal has really got Sony execs pissing their collective pants

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 8, 2023 12:57 PM

      That’s silly, Microsoft wants to make money or so I hope. If this happens they call them out.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 8, 2023 1:21 PM

      is this real?

      https://twitter.com/lulumeservey/status/1633573899400093699

      • kill9
        reply
        March 8, 2023 1:24 PM

        Would be a lot easier to tell if you couldn't spend $8 to get a blue checkmark these days

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 8, 2023 1:26 PM

          She's one of the tops at Activision. She's said that MS offered Sony a 10 year deal for Call of Duty that was on better terms than Activision would offer them. They've even offered to let Call of Duty go on Playstation plus.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            March 8, 2023 1:40 PM

            How do we know she isn't making that quote up

