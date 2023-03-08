Hunt: Showdown will get much-requested roaming bosses in a summer update Called 'Wild Targets,' these bosses will stalk outside of compounds on the map and drop bounties if you're brave enough to slay them out in the open.

Hunt: Showdown is about to get a very special feature that has been frequently requested by its player base: roaming bosses. More specifically referred to as “Wild Targets” for the time being by the developers at Crytek, these are new boss creatures that will roam around the map, fight players, and give a bounty if you’re lucky and skilled enough to bring them down. Crytek has stated that these Wild Targets will be coming in an update set to launch in summer 2023.

The details on Wild Target bosses and much more were revealed in a recent Hunt: Showdown Developer Update video shared on the Hunt: Showdown YouTube channel. While much of the video served as a sort of roadmap for what players can expect from the game throughout 2023, including new maps, modes, and updates to the player experience, it was the New Boss section of the video that was cause for excitement. There, the Crytek devs shared the first details on Wild Targets and their upcoming launch in the summer update.

Hunt: Showdown general manager David Fifield described Wild Targets as roaming bosses that will lurk outside of the usual hidey-holes, leaving players to encounter or fight them in the open field of a match.

Source: Crytek

Hunt: Showdown general manager David Fifield explained the concept of Wild Targets in depth during the video:

We’re introducing a new category of ‘Wild Target,’ and the Wild Targets are going to live outside of the compounds. So you’ll have Boss Targets in the compounds and Wild Targets outside the compounds. And so, as we go into the summer event, Wild Targets outside the compounds dropping bounties [that are] not inside the compounds is one of the big changes we’ll be experimenting with this summer.

It should be exciting for fans who have been hoping to see more bosses. The chance of running into a major foe outside and going for the reward, or trying to escape as not to draw attention, is sure to be a game-changer in Hunt: Showdown later this year. As we await more news on the summer event and Wild Targets, be sure to keep up with our Hunt: Showdown topic for the latest details as they drop.