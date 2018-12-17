Best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2019
Cut through the fat and get right into the meat of the Steam Winter Sale 2019 with this list of the best deals available right now.
Cut through the fat and get right into the meat of the Steam Winter Sale 2019 with this list of the best deals available right now.
Head out with Hunt: Showdown later this year as fall sets in as it releases for both console and PC.
Eager players can take on Crytek's Hunt: Showdown via Xbox Game Preview right now – happy hunting!
The latest Hunt: Showdown update bring a new boss into the fold as well as a ton of other new features.
Crytek is bringing its swampy early access survival shooter to Xbox and plans to keep gamers on the edge of their seats.
Hunt: Showdown update 5.0 patch notes add new AI creature, the Immolator, and a swath of other changes.
Hunt: Showdown will be making its way to Xbox Game Preview this spring
Novel design, tight gunplay, and a sprinkling of dread helped Crytek's Hunt: Showdown earn the award for Best Early Access Game of 2018.
The big picture for Hunt: Showdown continues to get filled in during early access with an entirely new mode and some enhancements.
Get a sneak peek in the latest trailer ahead of its debut.