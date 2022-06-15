Shacknews E6 2022: Hunt: Showdown devs on new enemy designs, balance & what's next We sat down with Hunt: Showdown developers to talk about the game's latest enemies, how the team balances the game, and more.

Hunt: Showdown has been around for a minute. The game came into early access on February 2018 and came out of early access in August 2019. Since then, it has gathered a fervent player base and developer Crytek has released no shortage of updates and improvements to keep the game going strong. As part of our Shacknews E6 festivities, we sat down with Crytek to talk about the game, its balancing, new creatures, and what comes next.

For this interview, Crytek and Hunt: Showdown Rick Taylor joins us to talk about all sorts of topics on Hunt: Showdown from the very old to the brand new. You can check out the full interview in its entirety just above.

One of the biggest things we kick off with is new content such as the Pistol Grunts in Update 1.8.1. Sound has always been a paramount factor in Hunt: Showdown and we speak at length with Rick about how the Pistol Grunt in particular. Not so much an enemy that attacks you, the Pistol Grunt hits you with their broken gun, causing it to explode and unleash loud noises, perfect for drawing other hunters and letting them know where you are. Rick shared at length how the Pistol Grunt was conceived as an enemy that makes use of the game’s stellar sound design.

That’s not all, we also get into a number of fascinating topics such as community feedback vs. data in balancing the game, the new quest system, and what comes next for Hunt: Showdown. With a patch coming around the corner with features that should push teamwork in the game, there’s plenty more to look forward to for Hunt: Showdown players.

