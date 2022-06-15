Watch the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 livestream here The second day of Shacknews E6 2022 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs starts today and you can tune in right here.

The second day of Shacknews E6 2022 is upon us and we’re still doing our jobs all summer long. Yesterday was a bombastic day with wall-to-wall coverage of the hottest games and outstanding panels but the fun is just getting started. Come and join us as the Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 livestream kicks off!

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 livestream

The Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 livestream is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on June 15 and will go into the evening. You can watch all the goodness using the video embed below or come and join in over on the Shacknews Twitch channel to participate in the chat. If you do pop on over, make sure to hit the follow button so you know when we go live and subscribe to the channel if you’ve got your free monthly sub when you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.

The middle of the year is the perfect time to celebrate all things video games. We’ve decided to host our own gaming show in the form of Shacknews E6 2022. This Summer of Doing Our Jobs is an opportunity for you to listen to some video game discussions ranging from panels with the staff to developer interviews and fresh looks at upcoming games. Take a look at what’s coming up today, with times subject to change:

Shacknews E6 2022 Day 2 schedule - June 15 Show Time Neverwinter Hot Ones Interview 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET The impact of Elden Ring Panel 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Hunt: Showdown interview with Crytek 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET Rogue Legacy 2 developer interview 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET Ripout developer interview 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET Deceive Inc developer interview 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET Shacknews Indie Showcase 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Dread XP developer interview 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET Chivalry 2 developer interview 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET Atari CEO interview 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET Zigguarat exclusive game reveal 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Lacey Johnson performance 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Shacknews E6 2022 will go from June 14 until June 17 – four days full of content for you to devour. In the off chance you miss a minute of the action, you can get caught up by visiting the Shacknews YouTube channel.