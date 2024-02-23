Hunt: Showdown celebrates its 6th anniversary with a Twitch Drops campaign Players that watch 240 minutes of Hunt: Showdown on Twitch will permanently unlock one Legendary Hunter among a bevy of other rewards.

Hunt: Showdown remains a staple in my own video game rotation and as the game approaches its 6th anniversary, Crytek is making sure it’s in yours too. To celebrate its birthday, Crytek is launching a Twitch Drops campaign where players can earn supply crates as well as one random Legendary Hunter that remains unlocked.



On February 23, 2024, Crytek announced that Hunt: Showdown will have a Twitch Drops campaign to celebrate its sixth anniversary. The event will be active from February 23 to March 1 and will have a variety of drops.

From February 23 to February 25, viewers that watch 60 minutes of Hunt: Showdown streams will get one Supply Crate. You can earn three of these, one on each day. Anyone that watches a total of 210 minutes will unlock the Winfield M1876 Centennial Skin “Swallow’s Tail”.

Starting on February 26 and ending on March 1, viewers can again unlock one Supply Crate per day by watching 60 minutes of Hunt: Showdown streams. Watch 120 minutes to unlock the Molted Curio Charm. Meanwhile, watch 240 minutes to permanently unlock one random Legendary Hunter.



Players will get one of the following Hunters: Lulu, Kill Buyer, Billy Story, Steel Eyed, The Infected, and Umpire’s Bane. The official press release notes that there is a small chance to unlock Bad Hand, which is typically on available via the Dark Tribute system.

While eyes will be on the Twitch Drops during the 6th anniversary celebration, the press release also revealed some exciting info about upgrades and a map. Hunt: Showdown will be receiving a Gen9 upgrade – which is to say an upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. But even more exciting is the news that during the “upcoming year”, Hunt: Showdown will also receive a new map and “many other surprises”. The last new map for Hunt: Showdown was DeSalle, released some three years ago back in July of 2023.



“After continuing to break its own CCU records, Hunt has had an incredible year,” says David Fifield, General Manager of Hunt: Showdown. “We introduced our first Wild Target and multiple new Wildcard Conditions, and we continued to push the boundaries with exciting gameplay elements via new Pact Traits and weapons. We look very forward to the future and what it has in store for our community - we've got a new Map biome on the way, as well as the much-anticipated Gen 9 upgrade. There’s never been a better time to start playing.”

DeSalle really leaned into the more western style of Hunt: Showdown while Lawson Delta and Stillwater Bayou manage to nail the Louisiana feel. It will be interesting to see how Crytek differentiates this new biome from the current suite of maps and whether it will feature unique times of day and take advantage of the extremely cool rain system.

Remember to tune into Twitch across February 23 to March 1, 2024 to celebrate Hunt: Showdown’s sixth anniversary and earn some in-game rewards. Keep your eyes locked to our Hunt: Showdown page as we await more news about the Gen9 upgrades and new map.