ShackStream: Big Team Building in Hunt: Showdown - Episode 20 The Shack Staff are putting on their cowboy hats and spurs as we head into Hunt: Showdown.

It’s Big Team Building time here at Shacknews and this week we’re doing something a little different. Instead of the typical Halo Infinite team building exercise, we’re jumping into Hunt: Showdown to see how we’d fair if thrust into a bayou overrun with eldritch horrors. Tune in as we start huntin’ at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The Hunt: Showdown livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will go for two hours over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. During this time, we’re going to try and fit in as many matches as we can. Each round has a 60 minute time limit, so hopefully we get more than two completed. There’s a good chance we’ll be getting in a few as I love to run the gauntlet.

For those who have no idea what I’m talking about, let my elucidate the mysteries and tales of Hunt: Showdown. Created by the talented team at Crytek, Hunt: Showdown pits teams of players against one another with the main goal being to find and defeat a monster. Track the monster to its lair, defeat it, and extract with the bounty to claim victory. While this is the main PVE focus, players will be engaging in PVP along the way in a bid to prevent others from claiming the bounty.

A lot of the tension and excitement in Hunt: Showdown stems from the permadeath mechanic. If you die while in a match, that hunter is gone, unless your ally can revive you. All the weapons it was carry is lost with it. Thankfully you get a free hunter each match, but spend some of your hard-earned dollars and you can buy better gear and weapons. Take a look at the game’s Steam page to learn more.

I’m a big fan of Hunt: Showdown so hopefully that is reflected in my skills during the stream. Make sure you pop on by and give some encouraging words and if you can, follow and subscribe to the channel. You can get a free monthly sub each month if you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.