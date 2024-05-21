New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hunt: Showdown's next big update brings new map & engine upgrade in August

Crytek has also announced it will end support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One, offering a free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Crytek
1

It looks like Hunt: Showdown has a massive update on the way for fans in August. Today, Crytek revealed that Hunt’s next big update is getting a variety of features, including a new map, a new upgrade to the CRYENGINE that runs the game, a new UI/UX, and plenty more. Unfortunately, it also comes with the caveat that support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One is ending with the August update.

Crytek shared some details about Hunt: Showdown’s big August update in a press release on the Crytek website, as well as in a developer video.

Here are the highlights that were revealed for the August update, and what’s covered in the developer video:

  • New map
  • New UX/UI design
  • Technological upgrades and performance improvements coming to Hunt via CRYENGINE 5.11
  • An update on the Fair Play Task Force and the steps being taken to address cheating, exploitive play, and toxic interactions
  • The evolution of Hunter recruitment/ Prestige systems, as well as changes being made to the progression system
  • Overall design vision for game mechanics and the decisions being made around Hunter revival, Health Chunks, restorations, burning downed Hunters, and more

With so much planned for August, Hunt: Showdown fans should keep an eye on the game’s topic for more updates and details as they become available. We’ll share it all here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

