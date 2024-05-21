Hunt: Showdown's next big update brings new map & engine upgrade in August Crytek has also announced it will end support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One, offering a free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It looks like Hunt: Showdown has a massive update on the way for fans in August. Today, Crytek revealed that Hunt’s next big update is getting a variety of features, including a new map, a new upgrade to the CRYENGINE that runs the game, a new UI/UX, and plenty more. Unfortunately, it also comes with the caveat that support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One is ending with the August update.

Crytek shared some details about Hunt: Showdown’s big August update in a press release on the Crytek website, as well as in a developer video.

Here are the highlights that were revealed for the August update, and what’s covered in the developer video:

New map

New UX/UI design

Technological upgrades and performance improvements coming to Hunt via CRYENGINE 5.11

An update on the Fair Play Task Force and the steps being taken to address cheating, exploitive play, and toxic interactions

The evolution of Hunter recruitment/ Prestige systems, as well as changes being made to the progression system

Overall design vision for game mechanics and the decisions being made around Hunter revival, Health Chunks, restorations, burning downed Hunters, and more

With so much planned for August, Hunt: Showdown fans should keep an eye on the game’s topic for more updates and details as they become available. We’ll share it all here at Shacknews.