Hunt: Showdown's next big update brings new map & engine upgrade in August
Crytek has also announced it will end support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One, offering a free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
It looks like Hunt: Showdown has a massive update on the way for fans in August. Today, Crytek revealed that Hunt’s next big update is getting a variety of features, including a new map, a new upgrade to the CRYENGINE that runs the game, a new UI/UX, and plenty more. Unfortunately, it also comes with the caveat that support for Hunt: Showdown on PS4 and Xbox One is ending with the August update.
Crytek shared some details about Hunt: Showdown’s big August update in a press release on the Crytek website, as well as in a developer video.
Here are the highlights that were revealed for the August update, and what’s covered in the developer video:
- New map
- New UX/UI design
- Technological upgrades and performance improvements coming to Hunt via CRYENGINE 5.11
- An update on the Fair Play Task Force and the steps being taken to address cheating, exploitive play, and toxic interactions
- The evolution of Hunter recruitment/ Prestige systems, as well as changes being made to the progression system
- Overall design vision for game mechanics and the decisions being made around Hunter revival, Health Chunks, restorations, burning downed Hunters, and more
With so much planned for August, Hunt: Showdown fans should keep an eye on the game’s topic for more updates and details as they become available. We’ll share it all here at Shacknews.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Hunt: Showdown's next big update brings new map & engine upgrade in August