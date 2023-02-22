Evening Reading - February 22, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 22!

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Four years

Four years ago. Since then, multiple board roles, speeches at worldwide conferences, and my book DISRUPTING THE GAME. How time flies. https://t.co/ugSdzKgXJz — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) February 21, 2023

Time flies, indeed.

Top tier cat reaction

When you're so confused your body changes font.

Resident Evil baby

Good to know, I guess.

Dragon Quest pancakes

They look too good to eat!

Call of the Mountain

Congratulations to our friends at @Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames on the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain today! pic.twitter.com/EQ1aYa7gs3 — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) February 22, 2023

I would love to hang this up as a poster, it's adorable.

New meme

Me after making the simplest of phone calls pic.twitter.com/0rEQbXHkO3 — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) February 21, 2023

I like this one because, as someone with anxiety, all of the uses I've seen for it have been super relatable.

Comfy

airing out the beans pic.twitter.com/iNkBcwatpb — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 21, 2023

Airing out the beans.

Metal Gear?

Exclusive! Here's your first look at the Metal Gear Solid movie. So hot right now. pic.twitter.com/fZDujIF1Qx — José Mellinas ❗ (@JoseMellinas_) February 20, 2023

So hot right now.

Impressive

Seriously, this is stunning.

Psychedelic therapy

Here's our piece from last night on psychedelic assisted therapy...https://t.co/6pLmybN2mI — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 20, 2023

I cannot put into words how happy it makes me to see John Oliver of all people talk about this. Bonus points for the segment being absolutely hilarious.

FromSoftware

the physical comedy of Fromsoft games is unmatched https://t.co/OX9w0rJp5m — Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) February 18, 2023

Absolute pros at situational and physical comedy.

Puppy horde

devoured by the horde pic.twitter.com/qoHzFSQ89s — animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) February 20, 2023

The best way to go, honestly.

Ghost with a dollar

A ghost with a dollar pic.twitter.com/yvrm9mHVnD — geneva (@gdbeeart) August 9, 2022

Just one.

