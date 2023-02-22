Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - February 22, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 22!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Four years

Time flies, indeed.

Top tier cat reaction

When you're so confused your body changes font.

Resident Evil baby

Good to know, I guess.

Dragon Quest pancakes

They look too good to eat!

Call of the Mountain

I would love to hang this up as a poster, it's adorable. 

New meme

I like this one because, as someone with anxiety, all of the uses I've seen for it have been super relatable. 

Comfy

Airing out the beans.

Metal Gear?

So hot right now. 

Impressive

Seriously, this is stunning.

Psychedelic therapy

I cannot put into words how happy it makes me to see John Oliver of all people talk about this. Bonus points for the segment being absolutely hilarious.

FromSoftware

Absolute pros at situational and physical comedy.

Puppy horde

The best way to go, honestly.

Ghost with a dollar

Just one.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 22 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat lying on his back on beige carpet looking up at the camera
My boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola