Evening Reading - February 22, 2023

It's Wednesday night once more my friends which means it's time for a little Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Touch Type Tale makes a key change to the RTS formula
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe review: Magical merriment
- PlayStation VR2 launch lineup hands-on impressions
- Destiny 2: Lightfall raid start time
- How to pick locks - Atomic Heart
- Capcom confirms Resident Evil 4 remake has a VR mode in development
- March Nintendo Direct to show final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer before launch
- New World moves to seasonal format this spring
- Blumhouse Games is a new division from the horror movie studio
- Like a Dragon Ishin Cats and Dogs: All Pet Locations
- Elder Scrolls Online creative director on class design, community feedback & more
- Bandai and FromSoftware celebrate Elden Ring surpassing 20 million copies sold
- Starlink rolls out new pricing based on area & network capacity
- Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2023 earnings call here
- Intel (INTC) cuts quarterly dividend payout by 65%
- All graffiti locations - Hi-Fi Rush
- Retail Therapy Ep 21: Upper Deck Vs System
- Like a Dragon Ishin: How to Get Money Fast
- Horizon Call of the Mountain review: The mountain is busy
- Unity (U) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says 'AI is at an inflection point'
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2023 posts Gaming Revenue of $1.83 billion, down 46% from prior year
- NVIDIA (NVDA) issues Q1 2024 sales guidance above analyst estimates
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 292
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Four years
Four years ago. Since then, multiple board roles, speeches at worldwide conferences, and my book DISRUPTING THE GAME. How time flies. https://t.co/ugSdzKgXJz— Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) February 21, 2023
Time flies, indeed.
Top tier cat reaction
February 22, 2023
When you're so confused your body changes font.
Resident Evil baby
You cannot punch the baby. #PS5Share, #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/RrFfimTTei— Liam Allen-Miller (@LiamAllenMiller) February 22, 2023
Good to know, I guess.
Dragon Quest pancakes
Here's a special #DQTreasures treat from @drdancake for #PancakeDay! 🥞 pic.twitter.com/jMFEbS7gvF— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) February 21, 2023
They look too good to eat!
Call of the Mountain
Congratulations to our friends at @Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames on the launch of Horizon Call of the Mountain today! pic.twitter.com/EQ1aYa7gs3— Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) February 22, 2023
I would love to hang this up as a poster, it's adorable.
New meme
Me after making the simplest of phone calls pic.twitter.com/0rEQbXHkO3— Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) February 21, 2023
I like this one because, as someone with anxiety, all of the uses I've seen for it have been super relatable.
Comfy
airing out the beans pic.twitter.com/iNkBcwatpb— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 21, 2023
Airing out the beans.
Metal Gear?
Exclusive! Here's your first look at the Metal Gear Solid movie. So hot right now. pic.twitter.com/fZDujIF1Qx— José Mellinas ❗ (@JoseMellinas_) February 20, 2023
So hot right now.
Impressive
37th pic.twitter.com/QKwZYfaY8O— 밈메 (@mmimmzel) February 20, 2023
Seriously, this is stunning.
Psychedelic therapy
Here's our piece from last night on psychedelic assisted therapy...https://t.co/6pLmybN2mI— John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) February 20, 2023
I cannot put into words how happy it makes me to see John Oliver of all people talk about this. Bonus points for the segment being absolutely hilarious.
FromSoftware
the physical comedy of Fromsoft games is unmatched https://t.co/OX9w0rJp5m— Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) February 18, 2023
Absolute pros at situational and physical comedy.
Puppy horde
devoured by the horde pic.twitter.com/qoHzFSQ89s— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) February 20, 2023
The best way to go, honestly.
Ghost with a dollar
A ghost with a dollar pic.twitter.com/yvrm9mHVnD— geneva (@gdbeeart) August 9, 2022
Just one.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 22 to a close.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
Evening Reading - February 22, 2023
BUMP https://i.imgur.com/trx1Szm.mp4 (SOUND)
