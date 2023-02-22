NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says 'AI is at an inflection point' In NVIDIA's latest earnings report, CEO Jensen Huang talks about the state of AI.

AI has been a hot topic in tech circles, especially with major companies like Microsoft and Google heavily investing resources into the field. NVIDIA and its CEO, Jensen Huang, have long been proponents of artificial intelligence, and the topic came up during the company’s latest round of earnings. In a recent statement, NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says that “AI is at an inflection point.”

The particular quote can be found within NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q4 2023 earnings report. "AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI.”

Jensen Huang and NVIDIA’s interest in artificial intelligence is well documented. The CEO recently talked about the potential of ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular chatbot program, going as far as to call it an “iPhone moment of artificial intelligence.” NVIDIA has also used AI to power its own software services. NVIDIA voice, a program exclusive to owners of the manufacturer’s graphics cards, uses AI to eliminate background noises from microphones. During the company's latest earnings call, NVIDIA confirmed that its working on an AI service.

With Microsoft making a huge financial investment into OpenAI and Google creating its own competitor, it’s certainly a major turning point for artificial intelligence. As more companies find ways to implement the technology into its products and services, it’ll be interesting to see if NVIDIA looks to further invest in it as well. If you’re interested in the financial news out of NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings report, we have that for you as well. Stick with Shacknews for all of your earnings news and updates.