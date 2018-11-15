Tesla (TSLA) jumps after hours, reports profit in Q3 2019 earnings release
Tesla shares jump over 10% on the news that the company turned a profit in Q3 2019.
Tesla shares jump over 10% on the news that the company turned a profit in Q3 2019.
The first episode of our new Shacknews podcast, 9to5 Elon, is live! Give it a listen.
The most recent quarter for Nintendo was a mixed bag for investors. Please take a look at our breakdown of the Big N's financial results.
Nintendo Switch Lite was announced earlier this week, but the company's own full-year Switch unit guidance doesn't account for the new device's sales. Yet!
The rumored layoffs taking place at Activision Blizzard are now official, as employees were informed in an email sent out this afternoon.
Nintendo's latest earnings release is out and there is a lot of information to dig through, including lower Switch sales guidance.
It's that time again. Please take a look at when video game and tech companies will release their earnings reports for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Nintendo shareholders are feeling some collateral damage after NVIDIA's stock tanked in after-hours trading.
Apple's CFO announced the changes to the company's reporting policies on the earnings conference call.
Now they're playing with power. Switch Power!