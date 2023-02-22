Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Retail Therapy Ep 21: Upper Deck Vs System

The fine folks from Upper Deck are stopping by today's Retail Therapy to help us throw down in a few games of Vs. System!

Blake Morse
Blake Morse
1

Today on Retail Therapy me and Greg are finally going to throw down and attempt to kick each other's butts. Fortunately, we’re just going to be brawling in Upper Deck’s Vs. System deck building game, so sorry to those of you who were hoping to see us slap each other silly. Upper Deck was even kind enough to send over a special guest to help guide us through the world of Vs. Vito Munoz, Associate Product Manager from Upper Deck is going to be stopping by to help us build out our decks from the Marvel’s House of X expansion set and then we’ll see who the mightier mutant is.

It all goes down live, today over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel starting at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST. You can either tune in and catch all the action in the embedded video player or you can head over to Twitch, log into your account there, and join in on the conversation. No matter how you choose to watch today’s episode of Retail Therapy, we hope you enjoy it!

We really appreciate the continued support of viewers like you. And as a friendly reminder you can help support what we do by giving us a follow or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Perhaps you have Amazon Prime and want to link your Twitch account to it for that free sub each month? Why not give it to us? Regardless of how you choose to show us some love here at Shacknews we hope you’ll keep tuning into our programming.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

