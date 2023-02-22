Like a Dragon Ishin Cats and Dogs: All Pet Locations You can adopt up to six adorable pets for bonus materials.

Like a Dragon Ishin allows samurai Sakamoto Ryoma to find three dogs and three cats who are all in need of a home. These pets don’t appear in the capital of Kyo until Chapter 4, when an optional farming sim called Another Life unlocks. You don’t have to farm if you don’t want to, but you’ll need access to the farm first so that the cats and dogs have a place to go.

How cats and dogs help Ryoma

This good boy brings back shiny collectibles.

Having a cat or dog will give Ryoma a chance to gain extra crafting materials in different ways. Dogs will occasionally dig up an item that will be placed in front of the doghouse on the farm after a certain amount of time has passed. Cats will give Ryoma a small chance of receiving an extra item every time Ryoma completes an order. Having all three dogs and three cats raises the chance that you’ll receive these additional items. These bonuses might not sound like much at the start, but since Another Life is one of the best ways to gain cash quickly, you’ll probably return to the farm frequently and complete farming orders often over the course of the game.

On top of that, Ryoma will gain a good chunk of Virtue for every pet he successfully adopts. Once they are at the farm, he can also perform some pet care for a minor Virtue bonus. Ryoma can also spend Virtue to expand the doghouse and the cat sleeping area to raise the chances that they bring back items even further. They’re also cute and cuddly, which is really the only reason you need to get them.

Cat and dog locations and quest requirements

You can purchase a deluxe doghouse and cat bed using Virtue.

Each cat and dog can be found in a district of Kyo and requires Ryoma to give them items multiple times before they fully trust him. Like other side stories with NPCs, you will need to wait a certain amount of time before Ryoma can interact with these pets again. But if you don’t want to wait, you can save and reload the game to reset this cooldown immediately. Below are screenshots of where to find every pet and what you’ll need to complete their side quest.

Barking Dog

This poor canine can’t stop yapping, and it’s irritating the neighborhood so much that they may put the dog down. But all Ryoma needs to do to quiet the dog is to give it a Bone. If you don’t have any, you can purchase them from the pawn shop right nearby.

Filthy Cat

© Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

This cat is easy to miss since Ryoma needs to hug the dock before the prompt to look at it appears. Luckily, this cat doesn’t need anything but to be cleaned up several times, which will be done automatically with each interaction.

Hungry Cat

© Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

This black cat will likely be the toughest to satisfy. At first, the cat isn’t particularly picky, but eventually it will demand that Ryoma feed it a sea bream, which can be purchased at the fish vendor in the Fushimi distract. After that, it will only accept a Bluefish Tuna, which is one of the toughest fish that can be caught in the sea. For the best chance of getting the tuna, we recommend that you purchase the best sea fishing rod by spending Virtue at a shrine before trying to catch it.

Injured Dog

© Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

In the slums of Mukurogai, this dog needs help recovering from his wounds. This requires you to hand over healing items. Any will do, so basic Ointment and Vitality Pills will do the job fine.

Lucky Cat

© Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a real-life Maneki-neko, this cat requests Ryoma to give it money in exchange for good luck. It will demand five increasing amounts of money: 1,000 mon, 2,000 mon, 3,000 mon, 5,000 mon, and 1 ryo. So make sure you’ve got at least 2 ryo and 1,000 mon to satisfy the cat.

Patient Dog

© Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

This very good boy, who may remind you of the legendary dog Hachiko, only needs Ryoma to feed him some food. This dog isn’t picky, so pretty much any grub will do.

