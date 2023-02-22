Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Bandai and FromSoftware celebrate Elden Ring surpassing 20 million copies sold

The game has seen a wealth of success, including recently hitting the 20 million copies sold milestone.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
FromSoftware
1

Elden Ring has been a massive hit for developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco following its release, with the game’s one-year anniversary fast approaching on February 25.

Adding to the reasons to celebrate Elden Ring’s first anniversary and general success is recent celebratory news shared by FromSoftware and Bandai in regards to how Elden Ring has surpassed 20 million copies sold worldwide.

Elden Ring promotional image showing a character on Torrent taking on a large dragon-like enemy
© FromSoftware

Not much is shared beyond the 20 million units sold metric, but that in and of itself is without a doubt impressive. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what other milestones Elden Ring hits, and what other plans FromSoftware and Bandai Namco may have for the award-winning title.

Speaking of awards, if you’d like to read more about Elden Ring’s successes, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including Elden Ring and Stray leading among the Game Developers Choice Awards 2023 nominees, and how Neil Druckmann commented on being intrigued by Elden Ring's storytelling and nontraditional narrative approach.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

