Bandai and FromSoftware celebrate Elden Ring surpassing 20 million copies sold The game has seen a wealth of success, including recently hitting the 20 million copies sold milestone.

Elden Ring has been a massive hit for developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco following its release, with the game’s one-year anniversary fast approaching on February 25.

Adding to the reasons to celebrate Elden Ring’s first anniversary and general success is recent celebratory news shared by FromSoftware and Bandai in regards to how Elden Ring has surpassed 20 million copies sold worldwide.

Combining the development capabilities of FromSoftware and the marketing power of Bandai Namco Entertainment's overseas network, this title has been supported by fans since its release on February 25, 2022, and has shipped more than 20 million units worldwide to date.



It has also received various awards, including “Game of the Year” at “The Game Awards 2022.” The companies would like to thank everyone who has played this game from the bottom of their hearts, and will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of “ELDEN RING" in the future.

Not much is shared beyond the 20 million units sold metric, but that in and of itself is without a doubt impressive. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what other milestones Elden Ring hits, and what other plans FromSoftware and Bandai Namco may have for the award-winning title.

Speaking of awards, if you’d like to read more about Elden Ring’s successes, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including Elden Ring and Stray leading among the Game Developers Choice Awards 2023 nominees, and how Neil Druckmann commented on being intrigued by Elden Ring's storytelling and nontraditional narrative approach.