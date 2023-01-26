Elden Ring & Stray lead Game Developers Choice Awards 2023 nominees God of War Ragnarok is not far behind with five nominations.

Earlier this week, the Independent Game Festival award nominees were released. Now it's time for the other half of the GDC award puzzle. On Thursday, the nominees for the 23rd annual Game Developers Choice Awards were announced, celebrating the top titles across all of gaming in 2022.

Elden Ring and Stray lead the way with six nominations each, while God of War Ragnarok has five. All three are up for the Game of the Year category alongside Immortality, Pentiment, and Tunic. All of the Game Developer Choice Award nominees are selected by various developers from across the gaming industry. Any game released in the 2022 calendar year is eligible for nominaiton.

Here are this year's nominees, taken from the GDC Awards website:

Best Audio

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders/Funcom)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS/SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Stray

Source: Annapurna Interactive

Best Debut

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Honorable Mentions: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda/Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games/Playstack), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Best Design

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Innovation Award

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

God of War Ragnarok

Source: PlayStation Studios

Best Narrative

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio /Assemble Entertainment)

Social Impact Award

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling - Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division)

We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Honorable Mentions: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital)

Best Technology

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Entertainment), Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Best Visual Art

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division), Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Game of the Year

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Honorable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

The Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival Awards are expected to run during this year's Game Developers Conference week, which will take place from March 20-24. We'll keep our eye on both shows and we'll report on the big winners, so be sure to follow this story here at Shacknews.