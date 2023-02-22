Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New World moves to seasonal format this spring

Season 1 of New World kicks off this March.
Donovan Erskine
New World officially launched back in 2021, New World brought players to the land of Aeternum. This MMORPG is set during the 17th century and features weapons and locations inspired by that era. While New World has been receiving consistent content updates since release, Amazon Games is taking the game in a whole new direction this year. Starting next month, New World is transitioning to a seasonal format, with Season Passes, rewards, and more.

During a recent briefing with Amazon Games, the developers shared details with us about the upcoming changes to New World. The seasonal format will kick off when Season 1 begins on March 28, 2023. Titled Fellowship & Fire, this inaugural season will see the return of fan-favorite character Grace O’Malley. The season will also add new missions that expand on the narrative, and that will be the case for following seasons as well.

The 2023 New World Road Map.

Source: Amazon Games

Each season of New World will also feature a Season Pass, which online gamers are likely familiar with at this point. New World’s Season Pass features 100 tiers of rewards. Some of these rewards are available for all players, while others are only for owners of the Premium pass. The Premium Season Pass will cost 20,000 Marks of Fortune and players must be at least level 25 in order to buy it. Season Pass experience is earned through the Season Journey, Activity Card, and Challenges.

Amazon Games has also released a full roadmap for 2023, which teases New World content beyond Season 1. This includes Season 2: Blood on the Sands, as well as a third and fourth season by the end of the year. Seasons in New World will roughly run for three months. We were fans of the game in its original form, and are curious to see how it evolves under the new format, Stick with Shacknews for more New World updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

