ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 292 Tonight, we're showing off the Game Boy with Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re kicking it old school by diving into the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy collection. Were starting things off in the right direction tonight by playing Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins. Super Mario Land 2 came out in the United States in 1992 and I was five years old. I have memories of standing up in the shopping cart at Sears, playing Mario Land 2 on the Game Boy display in the electronics department.

This Mario game has some of my favorite Mario gameplay mechanics, like the carrot that turns Mario into a rabbit. It is also one of the few Super Mario games that were made by Gunpei Yokoi and not Shigeru Miyamoto. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we have what it takes to get Mario’s castle back from his evil rival, Wario.

Who else but Mario has to journey through a zone that looks just like him?

The Game Boy is a classic Nintendo console so I can't think of any other system that needed to be shown off on the program.

