March Nintendo Direct to show final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer before launch Nintendo confirmed that this will be our last big look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie before it comes out. No games or game info will be announced.

We are not far off from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it looks like Nintendo wants to give us one last good look at it before it comes out in April 2023. The Big N has announced another Mario Bros. Movie-centered Nintendo Direct for March 2023, and this will give us one the last big trailer for the film before it comes out in April. There won’t be any new games or information on games revealed during the Direct.

Nintendo announced The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct for March on the Nintendo Twitter on February 22, 2023. This latest Nintendo Direct will take place on March 9, 2023, running at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel. During this Direct, all we’re expected to see is the last trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That said, given that every previous Nintendo Direct trailer has been filled to the brim with Nintendo and Mario universe easter eggs, we expect this last trailer should be just as jam-packed.

The Nintendo Direct showing off the last trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will take place on March 9, 2023.

Source: Nintendo

It's a little disappointing, but not unexpected to hear that Nintendo will not be sharing any game news for this particular Nintendo Direct. The group just had a Nintendo Direct in February that showed off a multitude of games. That said, this being the last trailer before The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s release in April 2023 should make it a delight to see. Nintendo and Illumination have gone all out in showing off what the movie has to offer without giving everything away. We even got an excellent nod to old school Mario lore in a recent Super Bowl commercial for the film.

With the date for the Nintendo Direct set, tune in when it goes live in March and stay tune here at Shacknews for any subtle details revealed in the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer! We’ll have all of that coverage and more waiting for you right here at Shacknews.