All announcements, trailers & reveals from Nintendo Direct February 2023 Discover all the new games, expansions, and trailers from the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct was packed full of announcements for new games as well as a few titles players have been enjoying. Nintendo Switch owners got a release date for Pikmin 4 and Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, as well as a look at the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass. There was a lot of exciting news to spot but if you missed any we’ve got a full recap below!

All announcements, trailers & reveals

Nintendo took to the internet on February 8, 2023 with a Nintendo Direct chock full of video game announcements and trailers. There was a lot to see so take a look below for trailers, news, and screenshots of upcoming games!

Pikmin 4 gets a release date

Pikmin 4 got a release date for the middle of the year. Players can dive back into the lush and dangerous world on July 21, 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Vol. 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be receiving its Volume 3 expansion. This expansion pass will offer a new hero and new Challenge Battles. The expansion launches February 15.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Samba de Amigo: Party Central has more than 40 songs and more modes for players to enjoy!

Fashion Dreamer

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Dead Cells: Return Castlevania launches on March 6.

Tron: Identity

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

DecaPolice

DecaPolice is a new Level-5 RPG set to release this year.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The Bayonetta spin-off, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, is set to launch on March 17. Check out Morgan Shaver's Bayonetta Origins preview!

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass

Splatoon 3 fans received some good news with the reveal of the Expansion Pass with its Wave 1 and Wave 2. First up is Inkopolis which sees players return to a familiar location. Wave 2 looks to be a campaign expansion, but little is known about it right now.

Disney Illsion Island

Fans of Disney and Rayman-like games rejoice! Disney Illusion Island is a new platformer featuring 4-player co-op.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is scheduled to release this year in June.

Octopath Traveler 2

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie

Sea of Stars

Omega Strikers

Omega Strikers is a free-to-play soccer game from former leads at Riot Games!

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is set to release on June 1, 2023. Players can also purchase the individual games!

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

After a while of not knowing when we'd get Advance Wars, Nintendo revealed the title is coming April 21. Learn more about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp here.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Kirby's Return to Dream Land will receive an epilogue in the form of Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler. This will be available after clearing story mode. Want more news on Kirby? Check out Morgan Shaver's preview of Kirby's Return to Dream Land!

Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online subscribersr will get access to a slate of new titles from the Game Boy line of products, including Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles!

Metroid Prime Remastered

The original Metroid Prime Remastered has been released for the Nintendo Switch today!

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will launch on June 30.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Look for Baten Kaitos to launch this summer.

Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time

Fantasy Life is giving us big Animal Crossing vibes and is set to launch this year.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is a brand new entry in the popular series.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4

Mario Kart 8 is set to receive Wave 4 of its Booster Course Pass with new characters and courses coming spring 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There were a lot of announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from Nintendo including its quarterly financial reports that you can find on our NTDOY page. But as for today’s livestream, what did you find most exciting? Let us know in the thread!