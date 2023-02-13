The Super Mario Bros Super Show theme returned in an ad for the Mario Bros. Movie A whole new generation got 'hooked on the brothers' this weekend as the Super Bowl ad for the Mario Bros. Movie included the classic rap song from the '90s show.

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show theme appeared in a new faux ad for Mario and Luigi’s plumbing business as a commercial for the Super Bowl this last weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Super Show was the perfect encapsulation of TV and gaming in the 1990s. Using the talents of folks like Captain Lou Albano and the hype of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros., the show was fun to watch and had a memorable theme to go with it, and younger fans got to hear it in an all-new setting.

The ad appeared during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a hotly contested game, and featured the usual array of top-dollar ads during breaks in the action. It was there that viewers were treated to the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing commercial, which was then posted on the Illumination studio YouTube channel. As silly as the song might seem, it’s the exact same song that played during the intro of the Super Mario Bros. Super Show that ran on TV from 1989 to 1991.

There was even a URL to a website for the fake business which brings viewers to an actual interactable webpage for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing. The website itself is a little limited, but still plays into the commercial’s joke in a fun and fascinating way. It’s also a fun nod back to more of the history of TV and movies that the Mario franchise has already had. Fans have often talked about and kept the memory of the Super Mario Bros. Super Show on social media, but it’s not often the show gets official recognition or nods from Nintendo or other big-name groups.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to launch in April 2023, which isn’t much further off at this point. Hopefully, there’s even more fun in store like this Super Mario Bros. Plumbing commercial on the way to the big launch day.