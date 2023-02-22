NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2023 posts Gaming Revenue of $1.83 billion, down 46% from prior year CEO and founder of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, expressed optimism in the report that gaming is 'recovering from the post-pandemic downturn.'

NVIDIA (NVDA) has shared its Q4 2023 earnings report and included amid the report details is one that shows the company’s posted gaming revenue at $1.83 billion, which falls 46 percent below revenue from the prior year. Speaking on the matter, NVIDIA founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, shared the optimistic observation that gaming revenue is on a path of recovery from the post-pandemic downturn.

Gaming is recovering from the post-pandemic downturn, with gamers enthusiastically embracing the new Ada architecture GPUs with AI neural rendering.

Huang also points to AI being at an “inflection point” in the report and how this sets it up for “broad adoption reaching into every industry.” He goes on to say that from startups to major enterprises, “we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI.”

We are set to help customers take advantage of breakthroughs in generative AI and large language models. Our new AI supercomputer, with H100 and its Transformer Engine and Quantum-2 networking fabric, is in full production.

Elsewhere in the report, there’s mention of revenue from the fourth quarter ending on January 29, 2023 coming in at $6.05 billion which is down 21 percent from the previous year, but up 2 percent from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.57 down 52 percent from the previous year but up 111 percent from the previous quarter.

