Unity (U) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations

Unity (U) has its first profitable quarter since going public in its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
1

At the end of the previous quarter Unity (U) shared some unexpectedly high guidance for Q4 2022. A few months later, and the company has shared its earnings report for the final quarter of the fiscal year. Unity managed to surpass its projected numbers, beating revenue expectation in its latest earnings report.

The Unity (U) Q4 2022 earnings report was shared to the company’s investor relations website on February 22, 2023. For the full fiscal year, Unity (U) brought in $1.39 billion in revenue, beating its own expectations of $1.385 billion, which the company provided during the previous quarter. Most significantly, Q4 2022 was Unity’s (U) first profitable quarter since becoming a publicly traded company. On the downside, Unity (U) had a larger than expected loss per share. The company’s stock is down on the news.

Unity's stock chart on Feb 22, 2023.

Unity also provided a statement about its overall business in 2022 within the report.

It’s been quite the up and down streak for Unity (U). The company has had multiple disappointing quarters, and went on a bit of an acquisition streak in 2022. Of course, it’s not the only company in the gaming and tech space reporting its earnings this week, as we’ll also be getting news from NVIDIA (NVDA). For that and other financial news as it pertains to gaming and tech, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

