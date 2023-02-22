Unity (U) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations Unity (U) has its first profitable quarter since going public in its latest earnings report.

At the end of the previous quarter Unity (U) shared some unexpectedly high guidance for Q4 2022. A few months later, and the company has shared its earnings report for the final quarter of the fiscal year. Unity managed to surpass its projected numbers, beating revenue expectation in its latest earnings report.

The Unity (U) Q4 2022 earnings report was shared to the company’s investor relations website on February 22, 2023. For the full fiscal year, Unity (U) brought in $1.39 billion in revenue, beating its own expectations of $1.385 billion, which the company provided during the previous quarter. Most significantly, Q4 2022 was Unity’s (U) first profitable quarter since becoming a publicly traded company. On the downside, Unity (U) had a larger than expected loss per share. The company’s stock is down on the news.

Unity also provided a statement about its overall business in 2022 within the report.

2022 was a highly transformational year for the company. Create Solutions grew our already strong gaming business by increasing our partnerships with existing and new customers. This was complemented with increased momentum with customers in industries (our business beyond gaming) where growth accelerated with digital twins. And very importantly, Unity and ironSource merged, creating a true platform with even more opportunities to better serve customers and shareholders and drive profitability and cash flow.

It’s been quite the up and down streak for Unity (U). The company has had multiple disappointing quarters, and went on a bit of an acquisition streak in 2022. Of course, it’s not the only company in the gaming and tech space reporting its earnings this week, as we’ll also be getting news from NVIDIA (NVDA). For that and other financial news as it pertains to gaming and tech, stick with us right here on Shacknews.