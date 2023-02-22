Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Capcom confirms Resident Evil 4 remake has a VR mode in development

Capcom confirmed that the new Resident Evil remake will get a VR mode as free DLC for the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s a solid week for VR gaming. The PlayStation VR2 has just come out, as well as many games along with it, and Capcom just dropped some bombshell news in relation to the Resident Evil 4 remake and PS VR2. The Resident Evil 4 remake now has a VR mode in development, and it will launch as free DLC for the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 when it’s ready.

Capcom confirmed this information in a couple of Tweets from the official Japanese Resident Evil Twitter. According to the announcement, Resident Evil 4 now has a VR mode in development. This follows hotly on the back of an update to Resident Evil Village, which brought its own VR mode to the game just in time for the launch of the PS VR2. Players can now experience everything RE Village had to offer in a new immersive and engaging VR fashion, and they’ll be able to do the same with the VR mode in Resident Evil 4 remake when the mode launches as free DLC after the game’s release in March 2023.

Resident Evil 4 tweet regarding VR mode
The Resident Evil 4 remake will have a VR mode that will launch as free DLC for PS5 and PS VR2 after the main game's launch.
Source: Capcom

This should come as exciting news to anyone that played Armature and Meta’s VR remake of the original Resident Evil 4, which was an impeccable transfer of the game to VR format and won our Shacknews Best VR Game of 2021 award. If Capcom is using the Armature take on VR in Resident Evil as its north star for the new game, then it should be an absolute blast. There’s still a lot to see in the new game though.

With March approaching and Resident Evil 4 remake’s release looming, it’s exciting to hear that Capcom also plans to take advantage of the PS VR2’s stellar tech with the new game. We don’t have a release date on the VR mode DLC yet, or if it’s coming to PC VR in some fashion, so stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola