Capcom confirms Resident Evil 4 remake has a VR mode in development

It’s a solid week for VR gaming. The PlayStation VR2 has just come out, as well as many games along with it, and Capcom just dropped some bombshell news in relation to the Resident Evil 4 remake and PS VR2. The Resident Evil 4 remake now has a VR mode in development, and it will launch as free DLC for the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 when it’s ready.

Capcom confirmed this information in a couple of Tweets from the official Japanese Resident Evil Twitter. According to the announcement, Resident Evil 4 now has a VR mode in development. This follows hotly on the back of an update to Resident Evil Village, which brought its own VR mode to the game just in time for the launch of the PS VR2. Players can now experience everything RE Village had to offer in a new immersive and engaging VR fashion, and they’ll be able to do the same with the VR mode in Resident Evil 4 remake when the mode launches as free DLC after the game’s release in March 2023.

Source: Capcom

This should come as exciting news to anyone that played Armature and Meta’s VR remake of the original Resident Evil 4, which was an impeccable transfer of the game to VR format and won our Shacknews Best VR Game of 2021 award. If Capcom is using the Armature take on VR in Resident Evil as its north star for the new game, then it should be an absolute blast. There’s still a lot to see in the new game though.

With March approaching and Resident Evil 4 remake’s release looming, it’s exciting to hear that Capcom also plans to take advantage of the PS VR2’s stellar tech with the new game. We don’t have a release date on the VR mode DLC yet, or if it’s coming to PC VR in some fashion, so stay tuned for more updates as they become available.