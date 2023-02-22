Blumhouse Games is a new division from the horror movie studio The people that brought you M3GAN and The Purge will soon be producing video games.

Blumhouse Productions is one of the most recognizable names in modern film, especially among horror fans. The studio has produced several of the biggest horror hits over the last decade, including titles like Get Out, The Invisible Man, The Black Phone, and many more. Now, Blumhouse will expand its entertainment empire to the gaming world. Blumhouse Games is a new division in the company that will focus on producing horror video games.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum announced yesterday that the studio would be moving into the video game business. Blumhouse Games plans to produce “a few original games a year.” These titles will cost less than $10 million to develop, putting them in line with a lot of the movies Blumhouse produces. It’s also been confirmed that titles from Blumhouse Games will be available on both PC and consoles.



Source: Blumhouse Productions

It’s said in the statement that Blumhouse Games will focus on original titles. The studio will fund horror projects and independent developers while also providing some creative input. While it was considered, there are no current plans to adapt any of Blumhouse’s films to game. Devastating news for the folks hoping to play as M3GAN someday.

Gaming industry veteran Zach Wood will run the creative side of Blumhouse Games, with Don Sechler, former global head of business operations at PlayStation, handling the financial side of things. Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash spoke about the company’s new venture. “We’re in the scary story business. We do films, we do TV and there is this massive, growing segment in media and entertainment called gaming.”

With Blumhouse jumping into video games, we’re curious to see if it can replicate the creative and financial success its movies have been seeing for the last decade. As we await updates on its first projects, be sure to bookmark our new topic page dedicated to Blumhouse Games.