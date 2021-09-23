All announcements, reveals, & trailers from the September 23 Nintendo Direct

Another Nintendo Direct livestream happened today, and Nintendo came out of the gate at a full sprint. There were so many announcements, trailers, and other reveals made during the September 23 Nintendo Direct that it might have been easy to miss one or two bits of news. Thankfully, we’ve got the perfect roundup just for you, so take your time and look through some of the exciting things coming this year and next.

All announcements, reveals and trailers from the Nintendo Direct – September 23

The Nintendo Direct presentation was released on the Nintendo YouTube channel on September 23, 2021. This 40-minute livestream contained a wealth of information on various Nintendo products as well as third-party games. You can check out the livestream embedded below, and further down are links to the news stories with relevant information and more!

Here’s a look at all the exciting announcements that were made during the Nintendo Direct.

There were a ton of other reveals and updates on a wealth of titles that players have been waiting a while to get their hands on. Some of these may be familiar to you while others will come as a pleasant surprise.

Mario Party SuperStars is coming out October 29 and will include a bunch of new boards to play on. Players can look forward to Space Land, Peach’s Birthday Cake, Yoshi’s Tropical Island, and Horror Land.

Mario Golf: Super Rush has caused quite a stir as players dive in to experience the thrills of golfing. Today Nintendo revealed a second free update which will include Koopa Troopa and Ninji as well as two new courses.

Metroid Dread also received another trailer, this time showcasing the various environments players will get to explore when the game launches on October 8. On Planet ZDR, Samus will need to work out what happened to the robots that were sent there to perform research.

Nintendo Switch will also be receiving a couple of classic titles for players to enjoy while on the go. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will make its way to the platform on November 11 while Dying Light: Platinum Edition releases on October 19 and Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version arrives on February 4, 2022.

We also got an update on Triangle Strategy. This 2.5D game has been fine-tuned based on the response from the demo and will be available on March 4, 2022. There were also a whole lot of rapid fire reveals made during the Nintendo Direct:

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch these holidays

Shadowrun Trilogy is coming to Switch in 2022

Deltarune Chapter 1 & 2 are available on Nintendo Switch today

Hot Wheels Unleashed coming September 30

Surviving the Aftermath is arriving this holiday season

Shin Megami Tensei V pre-orders are open

Arcade Archives PAC-MAN and Xevious are available today, and

Rune Factory 5 arrives on March 22

Nintendo was also kind enough to give players a look at Splatoon 3. The campaign mode is called “Return of the Mammalians” and will focus on working out what happened to all those mammals! The trailer also highlighted some new weaponry and special moves players will be able to utilize in the multiplayer mode.

That’s everything that was announced at the September 23 Nintendo Direct. There were a whole lot of reveals, trailers and exciting updates on games players have been waiting a long time to see as well as some surprises! What did you think of today’s Nintendo Direct? Did anything in particular get you all excited? Let us know in the Chatty thread below.