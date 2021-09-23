Sakurai to reveal final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter in October Direct
A special "Mr. Sakurai Presents" will be held to announce the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
During the September Nintendo Direct, we didn’t get the reveal of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. However, we learned exactly when we’ll be getting that news. On October 5, a special “Mr. Sakurai Presents” event will be held in order to reveal the final addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.
Developing...
