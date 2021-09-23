New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Disco Elysium gets an October release date for Nintendo Switch

The critically acclaimed title from ZA/UM finally wakes up from its hangover and makes it over to the Switch.
Sam Chandler
1

Disco Elysium originally released back in 2019 and now it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Players can get their hands Disco Elysium for Nintendo Switch on October 12 digitally or a physical version available early in 2022.

Developing...

Guides Editor

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

