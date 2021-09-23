Disco Elysium gets an October release date for Nintendo Switch
The critically acclaimed title from ZA/UM finally wakes up from its hangover and makes it over to the Switch.
Disco Elysium originally released back in 2019 and now it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Players can get their hands Disco Elysium for Nintendo Switch on October 12 digitally or a physical version available early in 2022.
Developing...
