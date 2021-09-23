Wreckfest is coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall 2021 Somehow, THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment are fitting Wreckfest onto the Nintendo Switch this coming season.

Wreckfest is a pretty fantastic driving game. Some would say it’s one of the best ones out there today in terms of racing physics and vehicle destructibility. Some would also say it’s absolutely insane to think that you can fit everything that Wreckfest can do into a Nintendo Switch package. They might be right, but THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment are still about to give it a go. Wreckfest got a reveal for Nintendo Switch and it will be launching on this platform this Fall 2021.

Wreckfest made a quick appearance in the sizzle real of the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. According to the short showing of the game, Wreckfest will make its way over to the Nintendo Switch sometime during this coming fall season. We didn’t get too much detail beyond that at this time. It seems likely that it will be the base version of the game, at least at launch.

It certainly doesn’t discount the possibility that Wreckfest could get some of its DLC after launch. However, that’s also assuming that the game works well in general. It will remain to be seen just how well a game like Wreckfest actually manages to play on the Nintendo Switch’s hardware. That said, if Wreckfest is even in functional form, it should be a delightful driving experience for Switch players to explore. As mentioned, the game has some of the best destructible physics around, allowing players to absolutely annihilate vehicles on their way to the finish line. It’s an easy favorite here among the Shacknews community for sure.

