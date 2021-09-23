Bayonetta 3 release date nudged back to 2022 window We finally got a new reveal for Bayonetta 3. Unfortunately, it came alongside news that the game's release is being pushed back to 2022.

Bayonetta 3 has been a game on a lot of players radars for a long time as we’ve anxiously awaited the return of everyone’s favorite sassy hair witch. It’s been a while since Nintendo or PlatinumGames have share anything substantial about the game, but on the most recent Nintendo Direct presentation, we finally got something new. The livestream shared a new reveal for Bayonetta 3 and we got our first new look at the game in a while. Unfortunately, it also came with the reveal that the game isn’t coming out until sometime in 2022.

It was on the latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021 that we got the latest reveal for Bayonetta 3. Nintendo and PlatinumGames showed off the latest look at Bayonetta 3 with a fresh trailer, showing off her style and iconic combat prowess. It was at the end of this trailer that we saw a 2022 window slapped on for release on the Nintendo Switch. It was previously teased that Bayonetta 3 could see release sometime in 2021.

The new Bayonetta 3 reveal was quite good and finally, fans can be rest assured that it’s still coming from more than just hints. That said, it’s a little sad to see it pushed back a further year. It was fairly recently that PlatinumGames leads, including Hideki Kamiya, shared that the game has been coming along well and they are proud of where it is at so far, but it’s up to Nintendo to decide how and when they want to show it.

Thankfully, Nintendo decided to show it today, but it looks like we’re still going to be waiting quite a bit longer to get our own hands on Bayonetta 3’s action on the Nintendo Switch. As we await further details and a more concrete release date, stay tuned right here at Shacknews for the latest Bayonetta 3 updates.