Platinum teases that details on Bayonetta 3 will be revealed this year Studio co-founder Hideki Kamiya implies fans will know more about the action sequel in due time.

It is hard to comprehend the amount of thirst that gamers have for Bayonetta. The action franchise has been popular worldwide since its original release and picks up new fans with each appearance it makes on new platforms. Anticipation for Bayonetta 3 has festered for years now, even with no specific details from Platinum Games, the studio behind the series. Studio co-founder Hideki Kamiya has assured fans in a new interview that it would be reasonable to expect new details about the game by the end of 2021.

Kamiya spoke with Videogames Chronicle about the current goings-on within Platinum Games, thoughts on the relationships between Japanese and North American branches of Sony, and much more. Unsurprisingly, the topic of Bayonetta 3 came up with Kamiya imploring fans to completely forget about Bayonetta 3 so that when news does break, the surprise will be more satisfying. He says, “My suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?”

The world first learned about Bayonetta 3 during a Nintendo Direct presentation all the way back in the ancient past of 2017. No details of any type were revealed outside of the fact that it would be exclusive to Nintendo’s then-new handheld console. It is unlikely that fans thought they would be waiting into the back half of 2021 to play or even learn details of the sequel.

The only sure thing is that thirst levels have remained elevated for several years and will only increase once Platinum starts teasing proper. Once said tease happens, you’ll hear about it from us first, along with all the latest news on all the biggest titles of 2021.