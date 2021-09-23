Chocobo GP announced for 2022 Race as Final Fantasy characters in Chocobo Racing GP next year.

One of the more surprising announcements during the September Nintendo Direct came when the company revealed a brand new racing game. Chocobo GP allows you to hit the streets and race as Chocobo, as well as several other characters from the Final Fantasy series.

The trailer for Chocobo GP was premiered during the September 23 Nintendo Direct presentation. The game bears a strong resemblance to Mario Kart in terms of style. We see a variety of different tracks inspired by locations from Final Fantasy. During races, players can gather power ups in order to give themself a boost or to put their enemies at a disadvantage.

“Race as familiar Final Fantasy characters like Chocobo and Gilgamesh using special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition,” said Nintendo in its announcement. In addition to playing as popular characters from Final Fantasy, players will also be able to customize their engine.

In the trailer, we get a look at the different characters and vehicles featured in Chocobo GP, as well as their respective stats.

Chocobo GP supports both local and online multiplayer. Up to 64 players can compete in an 8x8 bracket style tournament. Chocobo GP is set to launch in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. For more news out of the latest Nintendo Direct, we've got you covered here on Shacknews.