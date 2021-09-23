Kirby and the Forgotten Land announced for release in Spring 2022 Kirby is getting an all-new mainline adventure on the Nintendo Switch, as revealed on the September 2021 Nintendo Direct.

Kirby is a much-beloved character among long-time Nintendo fans and newcomers alike. Whether you’re going all the way back to the Game Boy games or digging into the newest adventures, he’s a fun little fellow to hang out with. He even gets regular play beyond the Kirby series as a prominent character in Smash Bros. and more. It would seem Nintendo is finally ready to give Kirby the spotlight again. Kirby and the Forgotten Land was announced today and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer got a big reveal during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. This game was incidentally leaked by Nintendo itself earlier in the day, but it will be a game dedicated to Kirby himself. It looks like Kirby is wandering around in a dilapidated world this time around. Moreover, the game is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in Spring of 2022. You can see the full reveal just below.

Kirby hasn’t exactly been out of the limelight, but the character hasn’t gotten a notable new entry in his franchise in some time. Kirby Star Allies was launched in March 2018, which was an absolute delight. Kirby has also been in the impeccable Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, the last non-cameo Kirby game we saw was Kirby Fighters 2, which was a less-than-stellar outing to say the least. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the way, it looks like we can look forward to another fun and charming adventure from the little pink vacuuming puffball.

Spring 2022 is a pretty wide release window, but it’s not incredibly far off either. As we close in on that season, stay tuned for more details and a more concrete release date on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, right here at Shacknews.