Super Mario Bros animated movie coming holiday 2022

Nintendo revealed when viewers can expect to see the new Super Mario Bros movie during the September 23 Nintendo Direct.
Sam Chandler
1

Nintendo revealed more information about its upcoming Super Mario Bros movie during the September 23 Nintendo Direct. Not only did viewers get a look at some of the actors bringing to life the iconic characters, but Nintendo revealed that the Super Mario Bros animated film would be releasing during the holiday season of 2022.

On September 23, 2021, Nintendo announced that the Super Mario Bros animated movie would see a December 21, 2022 theatrical release in North America with dates for other regions announced later on. The movie, which is being created by Illumination, doesn’t have a title yet, but what it does have is a star-studded cast of actors. Nintendo revealed that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario while Charlie Day voices his brother, Luigi.

Nintendo also confirmed what Sebastian Maniscalco accidentally revealed back in August, that he was voicing Foreman Spike, the boss and rival of Mario and Luigi.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a fan of Nintendo as well as Super Mario Bros. The Nintendo Direct also revealed that a line-up of Nintendo 64 titles is coming to Switch Online, including Super Mario 64.

We’re a little over a year away from the release of the Super Mario Bros animated movie, so there’s plenty more time for more announcements, as well as hopefully a trailer or two. Be sure to stick to Shacknews as we bring you the latest news on what’s happening in the world of Mario.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

