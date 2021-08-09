Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hints at potential Foreman Spike role in new Super Mario Bros. movie A rather innocuous question about the plans for his day leads to the reveal. Like punching a random block and getting a 1-Up.

Despite keeping a tight lid on information over the past several years, some details have started to slip about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. In a recent episode of Bertcast, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco revealed he is voicing Foreman Spike, the boss and rival of Mario and Luigi.

During Bertcast episode 476, Bert Kreischer asked Maniscalco what he has planned for the rest of the day, which is where Maniscalco proceeds to reveal his role in the highly-anticipated film. “I’m in the movie, Super Mario Brothers, an animated movie. So I’m playing Spike, their [Mario and Luigi’s] boss. So I’m going to do that at twelve.”

The rather innocuous conversation between the two just so happened to reveal one of the first pieces of information we know about the Super Mario Bros. film. It was revealed back in 2018 that Nintendo and Illumination are partnering to produce the movie, and it’s to be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri. In 2020, Nintendo revealed the movie is “moving along smoothly” with aims to have it released by 2022. Other than that, there's really not a whole lot of solid details for fans to grab onto, until now.

With Sebastian Maniscalco letting this information slip, hopefully we’re close to hearing who else is taking critical roles in the Super Mario Bros. film. One thing’s for certain though, this film by Illumination is going to get people talking about the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie again. I wonder if we'll also get a book based on the movie which is based on the game?