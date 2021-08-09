New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hints at potential Foreman Spike role in new Super Mario Bros. movie

A rather innocuous question about the plans for his day leads to the reveal. Like punching a random block and getting a 1-Up.
Sam Chandler
2

Despite keeping a tight lid on information over the past several years, some details have started to slip about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. In a recent episode of Bertcast, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco revealed he is voicing Foreman Spike, the boss and rival of Mario and Luigi.

During Bertcast episode 476, Bert Kreischer asked Maniscalco what he has planned for the rest of the day, which is where Maniscalco proceeds to reveal his role in the highly-anticipated film. “I’m in the movie, Super Mario Brothers, an animated movie. So I’m playing Spike, their [Mario and Luigi’s] boss. So I’m going to do that at twelve.”

The rather innocuous conversation between the two just so happened to reveal one of the first pieces of information we know about the Super Mario Bros. film. It was revealed back in 2018 that Nintendo and Illumination are partnering to produce the movie, and it’s to be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri. In 2020, Nintendo revealed the movie is “moving along smoothly” with aims to have it released by 2022. Other than that, there's really not a whole lot of solid details for fans to grab onto, until now.

With Sebastian Maniscalco letting this information slip, hopefully we’re close to hearing who else is taking critical roles in the Super Mario Bros. film. One thing’s for certain though, this film by Illumination is going to get people talking about the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie again. I wonder if we'll also get a book based on the movie which is based on the game?

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola