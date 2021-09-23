Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars announced for Switch, demo available Square Enix and director Yoko Taro are bringing a new card-centric fantasy world to the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

Square Enix has quite the penchant for formulating fantasy fiction worlds in its long history of games. Both Squaresoft and Enix have quite the library of games to look to for reference, but interestingly, that history is going to culminate in a new card game coming up soon. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is a digital tabletop fantasy card game coming to the Nintendo Switch in October 2021, and you can play a demo of the game today.

Nintendo and Square Enix revealed Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars during the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. This interesting game puts player on a digital tabletop adventure in which each card, skill, and dice roll could spell victory or defeat. With director Yoko Taro of Nier franchise fame at the helm and prolific producer Yosuke Saito (Star Ocean, Nier) beside him, this is a game chockfull of colorful characters, monsters, and more that should be riveting for tabletop fans to explore. What’s more, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars got an October 28 release date on Nintendo Switch and a demo launched in the Switch eShop today.

It’s quite interesting to see this new effort out of Taro and Saito. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars looks like a very different project from their usual more grandiose JRPG and action-RPG projects, but it also looks fun and fleshed out. The card interactions and combat look interesting, the card art is rather gorgeous, and it looks like there will be plenty of time to spend on building a deck in your favor against any situation you may encounter.

With the demo out, you can see for yourself how Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars plays. Be sure to check it out now and stay tuned for further updates leading up to the game’s full release in late October 2021.