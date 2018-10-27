NieR Replicant remaster announced for consoles and PC
Following the series' 10th anniversary, NieR Replicant is receiving a remastered release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Nier: Automata is celebrating a massive milestone, with over 4 million copies having been sold since its launch.
This Nier: Automata cartoon made by fans looks better than some of what's shown on TV by professionals, to be honest.
2B will be playable when DLC 2 drops.
With a name like 3C3C1D119440927, who could have guessed the DLC might be a bit confusing?
Red-hot Android action is coming to a PlayStation 4 near you.
NieR: Automata has a release date in Japan, but we're hoping it turns out to be a universal release date.
It appears Square Enix doesn't realize what the word 'exclusive' means now that NieR: Automata is coming to PC.
The upcoming follow-up to the 2010 cult classic NIER will soon be available on PS4. While you wait, why don't you check out its E3 2016 trailer?
Square Enix has unveiled its new NieR game, called NieR: Automata. Find out what you can expect from the game, as well as see its first gameplay trailer, here.