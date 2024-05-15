NieR producer teases new project with director & composer NieR series producer Yosuke Saito shared that he's talked to director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe about something that 'might... or might not be NieR.'

The NieR series hasn’t had anything new going on in the way of major games since 2021’s NieR Replicant ver.[buncha numbers], which itself was a remake of the first game. That may (or may not) be changing soon if a tease from series producer Yosuke Saito is to be believed. In a recent interview, the producer shared that he has been talking with NieR director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe about a new project and they may have something to show in the “not-so-distant future.”

Saito’s tease of a new game with the NieR team came via an interview with Gematsu. In said interview, Saito shared some light details about a project he pitched to the other NieR leads.

I've been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko-san and Okabe-san for some time now. I'll have something a bit more comprehensive to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR [laughs]. That's all I can say for now.

The NieR team launched Replicant in 2021, giving a major update to the classic game and have kept a good humor about whether or not the games are successful from a sales standpoint.

Source: Square Enix

The Nier Replicant remake launched in 2021 and was the last mainline game in the series. NieR Automata could be considered the breakout darling of the series, which launched back in 2017, but has since been used in all sorts of further releases and media, including a Nintendo Switch port and an anime adaptation. Yoko Taro has gone on record to say that he thinks its success was a fluke, but fans have certainly showed up to continue to support the series so far.

Nonetheless, we have no idea what Saito, Taro, and Okabe are working on just yet. It could be NieR, but it might not be. Nonetheless, Saito seems convinced it won’t take much longer for the team to share news of the project. As we await those details, stay tuned for more updates on this story at Shacknews.