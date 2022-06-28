Nier: Automata confirmed for Nintendo Switch in October 2022 Square Enix and PlatinumGames are bringing Nier: Automata to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Nier: Automata is one of the breakout hits of eccentric director Yoko Taro, Square Enix, and PlatinumGames. It was beloved during its release back in 2017 and has still been mostly beloved since. Now, it’s going to find fresh life on a new platform for the sake of humanity. Nier: Automata has been confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch and will be launching this year in October 2022.

Nier: Automata’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch was announced during the Nintendo Mini Direct on June 28, 2022. It was here that we learned that Nier: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022. That special edition subtitle isn’t just fluff either. This version of the game will bring all of the DLC that was launched for Nier: Automata with it when it comes to the Switch, including new costumes and cosmetics, as well as plenty of other stuff to enhance your adventures with 2B and 9S.

Nier: Automata on the Nintendo Switch is quite the pleasance surprise, and it’s cool to see it’s a complete edition with everything that has come out for the game. We absolutely loved the game when it first launched in 2017 alongside many players and critics. It’s subversive gameplay and storytelling alongside solid hack-‘n-slash gameplay was an absolute treat that kept us digging in further, ending after ending to discover its secrets. Now, both old hands and new players alike can re-explore the fight against the machines for mankind and the mysteries that lay therein this strange war.

With Nier: Automata launching in October 2022 this year, be sure to stay tuned for any further details leading up to launch. You can also see further coverage of Nier: Automata since its original release back in 2017, right here at Shacknews.