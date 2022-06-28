Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 partner showcase here

Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini for a look at upcoming third-party titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
The Nintendo Direct Mini is happening today, and you can watch the latest announcements and trailers right here on Shacknews. This special Nintendo livestream focuses entirely on third-party games, meaning you won’t hear anything about first-party titles like the eagerly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel. However, there’s no doubt going to be plenty to get excited about. Check it out.

Nintendo Direct Mini – June 28, 2022

The Nintendo Direct Mini is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on June 28, 2022. This presentation is set to last about 25 minutes, so viewers should put aside an appropriate amount of time to tune in, hear all the announcements, and digest the good news. You can watch the livestream using the embed below or by heading over to the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Given that this Nintendo Direct focuses on third-party games, viewers should temper their expectations: you’re not going to be hearing about Zelda, Mario or other first-party titles. What you will hear about though, is the excellent line-up of developers that will be releasing their products on the Nintendo Switch. We might get to hear more about Hollow Knight: Silksong, Bayonetta 3 and perhaps another look at the upcoming expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak.

No matter what gets announced at today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, you can be certain you’ll see plenty of coverage right here on Shacknews. If you can’t tune in live, stop by our Nintendo page for the latest announcements and hottest news.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

