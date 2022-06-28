Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini June 2022 partner showcase here Watch the Nintendo Direct Mini for a look at upcoming third-party titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Direct Mini is happening today, and you can watch the latest announcements and trailers right here on Shacknews. This special Nintendo livestream focuses entirely on third-party games, meaning you won’t hear anything about first-party titles like the eagerly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel. However, there’s no doubt going to be plenty to get excited about. Check it out.

Nintendo Direct Mini – June 28, 2022

The Nintendo Direct Mini is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on June 28, 2022. This presentation is set to last about 25 minutes, so viewers should put aside an appropriate amount of time to tune in, hear all the announcements, and digest the good news. You can watch the livestream using the embed below or by heading over to the Nintendo YouTube channel.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

Given that this Nintendo Direct focuses on third-party games, viewers should temper their expectations: you’re not going to be hearing about Zelda, Mario or other first-party titles. What you will hear about though, is the excellent line-up of developers that will be releasing their products on the Nintendo Switch. We might get to hear more about Hollow Knight: Silksong, Bayonetta 3 and perhaps another look at the upcoming expansion to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak.

