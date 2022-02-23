Nier: Automata to get anime adaptation The story of 2B, 9S, A2, and their fights both humanity and their own identities is being adapted to an animated series.

Nier: Automata is easily one of the most heavy-hitting titles to come out of the mind of Yoko Taro. It’s been a while since the game won our hearts, but it seems to be coming back in a new form soon. An animated TV series based on Nier: Automata has been confirmed and is apparently currently in the works with Square Enix.

The Nier: Automata animated TV series was teased via a short trailer on the Aniplex YouTube channel on February 23, 2022. The teaser doesn’t show much. We get a short look at both 2B and Pod 042, and then the words “Nier: Automata TV Animation Project Start” and that’s about it. The teaser does provide a new website for the anime, as well as a new Twitter where updates will likely be shared on the project, but there are no dates or release windows attached to the project at the time of this writing. It would seem the project is still fairly early in development and could take some time before we get a more substantial reveal.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting to see that Nier: Automata is coming to an animated TV series. The game featured a myriad of interesting and genre-bending moments that felt like they should really be played rather than simply watched. However, the revelations in the game’s true endings, its flashy action combat, and a fantastic soundtrack are also a major points of success throughout the game that could make for a good adaptation. It was enough to score high praise when we reviewed the game back in 2017.

With the Nier: Automata anime project unveiled, it’s also worth noting that all materials are mostly in Japanese right now. As we await more details, and hopefully a Western release, stay tuned for more information here at Shacknews.