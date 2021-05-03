New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mobile spinoff Nier Reincarnation could see North American pre-registration soon

The next game in the Nier series has been out in Japan since earlier this year and its director claims localization on an English version is complete.
TJ Denzer
1

With the Nier Replicant remaster having recently launched, the series is back in regular gaming conversations again. Considering that another game in the Nier universe, Nier Reincarnation, has already been available in Japan since earlier this year, a North American launch was bound to come up. Apparently, a North American Nier Reincarnation isn’t far off. The mobile spinoff could be up for pre-registration in the very near future.

This information was revealed in a recent update from Nier Reincarnation’s director via the game’s Twitter on May 1, 2021. According to the statement from Director Daichi Matsukawa, Nier Reincarnation’s English localization is complete – the team is simply working on a few last technical matters. After that, that game should be available for pre-registration on mobile devices, the details of which were promised to be coming soon. Nier Reincarnation is a mobile entry under development by Applibot. With Yoko Taro acting as Creative Director on the game, it’s a proper story in the Nier universe despite being a mobile title. Even so, it does contain various common mobile game elements such as a gacha-style character collection system.

It’s no mystery why we’re hearing about Nier Reincarnation’s impending North American availability now. With the Nier Replicant remaster having launched, it’s given players a unique chance to go back to a beginning that North American audiences never got to see and explore what led up to the popular Nier Automata. While Yoko Taro claimed he didn’t expect the Nier Replicant remaster to do as well as Automata, the game has nonetheless garnered praise for its style, even in our own Shacknews impressions.

With an English version of Nier Reincarnation looming, it will be another good venture for those who want to keep exploring the Nier universe and storyline. Stay tuned as we await further details and information on Nier Reincarnation’s upcoming pre-registration and official launch date.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

